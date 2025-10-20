Things to Eat
Celeb chef fest leads 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week's food events around Dallas includes a food and wine festival from a celebrity chef, a book discussion by an Italian cookbook author, a plant-based dinner and social, and a spooky soiree leading up to Halloween.
Tuesday, October 21
Arts & Letters Live with Lidia Bastianich
Chef, TV personality, and seasoned cookbook author Lidia Bastianich will visit the Dallas Museum of Art to discuss her latest book, Lidia’s The Art of Pasta, featuring more than 100 authentic Italian recipes. Chad Houser, founder of Café Momentum, will serve as moderator. Tickets are $56.50 and include a copy of the hardcover book. (There are discounts for educators, students, and Dallas Museum of Art members.) The event will begin at 7:30 pm.
Thursday, October 23
Dia de los Muertos at The Mexican
Upscale Design District destination will host an immersive week-long pop-up to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican tradition that honors deceased loved ones. The restaurant will be filled with more than 4,200 marigolds, photo installations, and roaming catrinas. Menu specials will include lobster poblano bisque, short rib in recado negro, and a Sugar Skull dessert with tres leches mix, red berries, and a touch of tortilla ashes. The pop-up will run through November 2.
Friday, October 24
Shef F+W Festival
MasterChef judge Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley of Dallas-based hospitality group T2D Concepts will host their second annual multi-day festival featuring top chefs from across the country. Taking place at multiple venues across Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district, the festival will feature James Beard Award Winners Kwame Onwuachi and Erick Williams, chef and TV star Duff Goldman, and Top Chef competitors Silvia Barban and Tristan Epps-Long. Nearly a dozen events range from wine and cocktail experiences to industry panel discussions to grand tastings. Ticket prices range from $15 to $250, and the festival runs Friday to Sunday.
Saturday, October 25
Bia Hoi Pop-Up at Malai Kitchen
Uptown outlet of the Dallas-based Asian cuisine concept will host its annual bia hoi pop-up, a tribute to the daily ritual in Northern Vietnam that involves gathering around small tables to enjoy light beer and shareable snacks. Enjoy $1 Bia Hoi Rice Lager brewed by Malai, along with a menu of Vietnamese-inspired snacks like fried egg tofu salad ($8), banh mi Lao-style meatball ($11), coconut sea snail ($13), and fried sticky rice cake ($8). The event will take place on the patio from 12-10 pm or sell-out.
The Dinner Party: A Plant-Based Dining Social at Tru Plant-Based Kitchen
Carrollton vegan eatery will host a four-course plant-based dinner and social gathering. Menu highlights include sweet potato and lentil soup, farfalle alfredo and teriyaki portobella strips, and chocolate covered strawberries. Tickets are $80 or $130 for two, and the dinner begins at 5:30 pm.
Oktoberfest at Windmills Craftworks
Windmills Craftworks in The Colony is channeling Bavaria with its Oktoberfest celebration, serving up bratwurst and other German-inspired food, beers, and live music from Sarah Johnson, Amari Amore, and Cash Byers. Enjoy seasonal beers from Windmills and guest breweries Vector, Voodoo, Celestial, Odd Muse, Turning Point, and False Idol, plus enjoy an afternoon full of Oktoberfest games and activities. Tickets are $10 and every eligible guest receives a branded Windmills 6-oz mini glass plus 6 tokens for beer sampling (including one Windmills brew). The event runs from 12-8 pm.