Fall foodie event
Dallas chef Tiffany Derry reveals all-star lineup for 2026 SHEF food fest
After just two years, Dallas celebrity chef Tiffany Derry's SHEF Food + Wine Festival has become one of the tastiest tickets of fall. The third edition will return October 9-11 at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie, welcoming the most star-studded chef lineup yet.
According to a release, more than 40 nationally acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, television personalities, and culinary figures will gather for three days of food, wine, spirits, panels, parties, and chef-driven experiences in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Among the biggest names headed to the festival are Carla Hall (Chef, Emmy Award-Winning TV Personality), Duff Goldman (TV Personality, Chef & Musician), Kristen Kish (Chef, Emmy-nominated TV Host for Top Chef), Erick Williams (James Beard Award-winning Chef), and Tristen Epps-Long (Winner - Top Chef Season 22), to name a few.
Notable Dallas chefs will include familiar names like Anastasia Quinones-Pittman (“AQ”), Eduardo Ossorio, RJ Yoakam, Peja Krstic, Nikky Phinyawatana, and more.
Derry, a James Beard Award-nominated chef, entrepreneur, and co-founder of T2D Concepts, founded SHEF with T2D co-founder Tom Foley. The festival is produced in partnership with Roots Impact, a T2D foundation focused on equity, mentorship, and community empowerment.
While the festival is packed with delicious food served by celeb chefs, it also has a mission: A portion of proceeds supports scholarships, workforce development, mentorship, and educational opportunities for people entering the hospitality industry.
“This festival has always been about so much more than food and wine,” Derry says in the release. “It's about bringing people together, celebrating our community, and creating opportunities for the next generation of culinary talent to learn, connect, and dream bigger."
Here's a closer look at the chef lineup and event rundown for the 2026 festival.
Culinary & celebrity lineup
- Thomas Foley — co-founder, SHEF Food + Wine
- Carla Hall — chef and Emmy Award-winning TV personality
- Kristen Kish — chef and Emmy-nominated Top Chef host
- Duff Goldman — chef and TV personality
- Silvia Barban — Top Chef competitor and restaurateur
- Erick Williams — James Beard Award-winning chef
- Michael Voltaggio — chef and TV personality
- Angelo Sosa — chef and author
- Tristen Epps-Long — chef and Top Chef Season 22 winner
- Kevin Bludso — award-winning chef and restaurateur
- Arnold Myint — chef-owner and restaurateur
- Tavel Bristol-Joseph — chef and restaurateur
- Nyesha Arrington — chef, TV personality, and restaurateur
- Joe Bastianich — restaurateur and TV personality
- Rebecca Swindle — chef
- Tobias Dorzon — chef, restaurateur, and TV personality
- Osei Blackett “Picky” — chef and restaurateur
- Eduardo Ossorio — chef
- Anastasia Quinones-Pittman “AQ” — James Beard-nominated chef
- Shirley Chung — chef and TV personality
- Mika Leon — chef, TV personality, author, and restaurateur
- Opeyemi “Ope” Amosu — chef and restaurateur
- Dawn Burrell — Top Chef finalist
- Kenny Gilbert — chef
- Marcus Davis — chief steward, entrepreneur, and radio host
- Uno Immanivong — chef
- Samir Dhurandhar — chef
- Peja Krstic — chef
- Kevin Lee — chef
- Meika “MiMi J” Johnson — chef
- Joe Zavala — chef
- Simone Byron — chef
- RJ Yoakam — chef
- Fitzgerald Dodd — chef
- Nikky Phinyawatana — chef
- Robin McBride — owner and founder
- Lady Jade — emcee for Saturday's Signature Festival Experience
Festival events
Friday, October 9: SHEF SNO Social, Festival Kick-Off & Restaurant Takeover
The weekend begins with the SNO SOCIAL AT THE LANDING block party, presented by Carla Hall, featuring a meet-and-greet, Syrup + Sno treats, live music, and more. The SHEF Welcome Reception follows with cocktails and a live ice-carving display.
The evening's Restaurant Takeover at Radici Wood Fired Grill in Grand Prairie brings together Chef Tiffany Derry with Erick Williams, Silvia Barban, Mika Leon, and Duff Goldman for a collaborative dinner.
The Juke Joint at The Landing Afterparty follows, with late-night bites from Kenny Gilbert, Tobias Dorzon, Kevin Lee, and Shirley Chung, plus cocktails and live music.
Saturday, October 10: The Signature Festival Experience
Saturday begins with the Tournament of Pickleball Champions, where guests can play against celebrity chefs.
From 10 am to noon, The First Bite spotlights North Texas chefs and food makers, including Zavala's BBQ, Roots Chicken Shak, Fitzgerald Dodd, Nikky Phinyawatana, Winsome Prime, Cookie Society, Breakfast Brothers, and Smokey John's, along with wine experiences and artisan vendors.
The Guest Chef Panel, hosted by Erick Williams, features Ope Amosu, Nyesha Arrington, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, and Simone Byron discussing careers in hospitality.
The day wraps with the Grand Tasting, featuring nationally recognized chefs, wine and spirits, live entertainment, and VIP experiences.
Sunday, October 11: SHEF Matinee
The festival concludes with the SHEF Matinee, featuring conversation, entertainment, mini sips, and bites.
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from about $10 for a single panel discussion to $826 for a VIP, all-inclusive bundle. For tickets, passes, information, and the complete festival schedule, visit the event website.