Sandwich savants
Colorado sandwich chain Snarf's to expand across Dallas with 6 new shops
A sandwich brand that started in Boulder, Co. and expanded into Dallas last year has gained such a faithful following that it's opened a sixth DFW location and revealed plans for at least half a dozen more: Snarf’s Sandwiches has just debuted a shop at 14999 Preston Rd., #226, near Preston and Belt Line roads in Addison.
And, according to a release, the company is expanding with these six upcoming stores, on this timeline:
- Las Colinas (early November 2026) - 7601 N. MacArthur Blvd, #660, Irving
- West Dallas/Oak Cliff (December 2026) - 2005 Fort Worth Ave., Dallas
- Rowlett (early 2027) - 4301 Lakeview Pkwy, Suite 300, Rowlett
- Frisco (early 2027) - 3930 Preston Rd., Suite 130, Frisco
- Plano (early 2027) - 5900 Preston Rd., Plano
- Allen (in lease negotiations)
Named for its founder Jimmy "Snarf" Seidel, Snarf's is known for its oven-toasted sandwiches and bold, quirky personality. Since launching in 1996, the brand has earned recognition for crave-worthy subs and wraps made, with a proprietary blend of giardiniera peppers and signature bread, to order.
Today Snarf's has 50 some locations across Colorado, Missouri, and Texas. The first Snarf's in Dallas opened in December 2025, at 2337 W. Mockingbird Ln. #150, in a small center just west of Maple Ave.
Four more Dallas locations followed, before the new Addison location:
- Preston Forest (opened October 2026) — 11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
- Snider Plaza (opened March 2026) — 6630 Snider Plaza, Dallas
- Lakewood Shopping Center (opened February 2026) — 1908 Abrams Pkwy, Dallas
- Pavilion North (opened December 2025) – 7615 Campbell Rd., Ste 104, Dallas
Part of the company's ethos is to "cultivate a local presence with community support" for local schools and nonprofits that help neighbors in need, they say.
Sandwiches come in nearly two dozen options, including an Italian sandwich with salami, pepperoni, capicola, mortadella, and provolone; plus meatball, egg salad, prime rib and provolone, corned beef and Swiss, pastrami and Swiss, brisket with barbecue, French dip with provolone, rotisserie chicken, portobello, eggplant parmesan, and artichoke & feta. Sandwiches come in 7-inch or 12-inch sizes and prices range from $13-$18.
They serve soups and entree-sized salads too, including a Cobb, a Greek salad, tuna salad, and chicken salad. Sides such as potato salad and coleslaw are available as well, and cookies for dessert.
“Our passion for providing our community with the best sandwiches out there is what drives us," Seidel says in the announcement. "We’re excited to introduce more of North Texas to what makes Snarf’s special.”