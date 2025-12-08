Sandwich News
Colorado sandwich chain Snarf's makes Dallas debut with 5 locations
A cult-favorite sandwich from Colorado has made its Dallas debut: Snarf’s Sandwiches, a sandwich shop chain from Boulder has opened its first location in Dallas at 2337 W. Mockingbird Ln. #150, in a small center just west of Maple Ave.
According to a release, it's the first of five locations that will open across Dallas in the coming months. We will soon have many Snarf's.
Snarf's is named for its founder Jimmy "Snarf" Seidel, and is known for its oven-toasted sandwiches and bold, quirky personality. Since launching in 1996, they've earned a following for made-to-order sandwiches and are known for their proprietary blend of giardiniera peppers and signature bread.
As their website says, they're "ridiculously good."
They have a bakery that makes their bread using their signature recipe. It's partially baked, then the store finishes the process by toasting each individual sandwich when they make it to order.
Sandwiches come in nearly two dozen options, including an Italian sandwich with salami, pepperoni, capicola, mortadella, & provolone; plus meatball, egg salad, prime rib & provolone, corned beef & Swiss, pastrami & Swiss, brisket w/ BBQ, French dip with provolone, rotisserie chicken, portobello, eggplant parmesan, and artichoke & feta. Sandwiches come in 7-inch or 12-inch sizes and prices range from $13 to $18.
There are also soups and entree-sized salads for $12.30 including a Cobb, a Greek salad, tuna salad, and chicken salad; plus sides like potato salad and coleslaw, and cookies for dessert.
The other four locations coming to Dallas include:
- Lakewood Shopping Center, 1908 Abrams Pkwy.
- Pavillion North, 7615 Campbell Rd. #104
- Dallas - Preston Hollow, 11810 Preston Rd.
- Dallas - Snider Plaza, 6630 Snider Plaza
The chain now has nearly 50 locations across Colorado, Missouri, and Texas, including Austin. Part of their ethos is to cultivate a local presence with community support for schools, local nonprofits, and neighbors in need.
The Dallas location offer dine-in, takeout, online ordering and catering. Diners can expect a colorful, welcoming atmosphere that reflects the brand’s funky roots.
“We’re wildly excited to finally bring Snarf’s to Dallas,” Seidel says. “This city has amazing energy, deep-rooted food traditions, and a real sense of community—everything we love. We’re excited to be a part of it—not just by serving high quality food, but by showing up for the people who live and work here.”