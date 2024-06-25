Stadium Eats
Grand pan-Asian restaurant Soy Cowboy to debut at Loews Arlington Hotel
The cowboy has arrived: Soy Cowboy, the Pan-Asian concept that will serve as the signature restaurant of Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, will after much anticipation open on June 27.
Soy Cowboy anchors the ground level of the new Loews Arlington Hotel, at 888 Nolan Ryan Expwy., fortuitously situated between two sports stadiums and connected to the new Loews Arlington Convention Center.
The name gives a nod to a similarly named street in Bangkok, Thailand, known for its vibrant nightlife and energy. The concept is from Houston-based restaurateur Benjamin Berg, a New York native who founded Berg Hospitality Group, a budding culinary group responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, plus 13 additional concepts in Houston, all of which strive for first-class service and an eclectic atmosphere.
"With Soy Cowboy, we're bringing a fresh Pan-Asian concept to Arlington that blends bold flavors from across the continent with a playful Texas twist,” Berg says in a statement. “Our goal is to create a vibrant dining experience that captures the energy of Asia while incorporating ingredients sourced locally."
"From sizzling woks to creative cocktails, we want Soy Cowboy to be a place where guests can escape to and explore exciting tastes in a lively, welcoming atmosphere," Berg says.
Food
Soy Cowboy is an upscale and sophisticated Pan-Asian concept that incorporates the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. The menu includes shareable plates exploring classic Asian cooking techniques including sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi, and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbeque.
As with Berg’s original concept, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, attention is paid on butchering, aging, preparing and grilling the finest quality of meats from beef to game to seafood. A focus on quality ingredients shines with items like A5 Kobe Beef and an Australian Wagyu Tomahawk and NY Strip or Wagyu Beef Tsukune.
The restaurant also boasts a Dim Sum menu with items like Lobster Wontons, Wagyu Gyoza, Nigiri, Sashimi, Omakase, and caviar; plus innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine and sake list.
Soy Cowboy’s lead chef is Berg Hospitality Group Regional Culinary Director Alisher Yallaev, who comes fresh off the opening of Berg’s successful Houston restaurant, Prime 131. Born and raised in Uzbekistan, Yallaev left home at 19 to pursue his American Dream, and ha worked his way up from dishwasher to stage at eight Michelin Star concepts to work in top Miami kitchens and then kitchens across the U.S.
Soy Cowboy interiorSoy Cowboy
Decor
Rendered by New York-based ICRAVE, the design follows the restaurant's exploration of the diverse flavors of Asia, with an immersive experience that evokes natural settings found in China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan: a dark forest setting with preserved bamboo, a ceiling filled with fiber optic stars, custom-designed lighting beneath a glass floor to evoke the color and texture of flowing water, and so on.
A color scheme of green, gold, merlot, and dark hues integrate with varying textures to represent the different cultural influences across Asia. The bar and indoor patio feature a custom-painted red trellis and teak furnishings. A separate outdoor patio, sushi bar, and teppanyaki bar contribute three additional dining options for guests.
At the heart of the formal dining room, a prominent water vapor installation is suspended above as a call back to Soy Cowboy’s flame emblem.
In all, Soy Cowboy has 12,770 square feet of interior space and 2,145 square feet of exterior space.