State Fair News
Dallas restaurants hop on State Fair bandwagon with fun fried foods
The annual State Fair of Texas ramps up its commitment to food offerings every year, and the 2025 event is epic — promising an astounding 35 new foods to try.
But Dallas restaurants are getting in on the action, too, offering their own State Fair-themed dishes and specials: from turkey legs to corn dogs, from funnelcake-flavored ale to grits on a stick.
All of these specials are available for the duration of the State Fair of Texas, which runs from September 26-October 19. Check out these Dallas restaurants offering their own State Fair-styled specials:
Community Beer
Local craft beer brewery has brought back its annual Funnel Cake Ale: a light, crisp, golden ale finished with a touch of vanilla. They're serving it on tap or to-go from their Taproom starting September 19, and it's also available at a number of local bars, restaurants, store shelves, and at the actual State Fair of Texas.
Flying Fish
Louisiana-style seafood chain is offering two over-the-top menu specials: Grits on a Stick and Gumbo featuring grits deep fried on skewers and served in a bowl of seafood gumbo; and Deep Fried Strawberry Key Lime Pie.
Lochland's Irish Pub
Irish pub in northeast Dallas is going all out with a list of fair-inspired fare that includes Shepherd’s Balls — Lochland’s signature shepherd's pie rolled into balls and fried — plus foot-long corn dogs, smoked turkey legs, breakfast dogs (breakfast sausage dipped in pancake batter), funnel cake fries, and deep fried churros.
Luckys
Oak Lawn diner will offer State Fair Corn Dogs — two corn dogs served with fries — for $11. The restaurant will also offer Funnel Cake Ale from Texas Ale Project for $5.50.
The Stix Icehouse
McKinney's laid-back indoor-outdoor watering hole is hosting a State Fair-themed pop-up — a full-on experience with face painting, balloon animals, live music, and outdoor movies. There's a special menu featuring: Frito pie, "The Big Cheese" fried grilled cheese sandwich (Texas toast with cheddar and provolone, dipped in pancake batter and fried), a foot-long corny dog with a side of queso & BBQ sauce, a Mac Stack Burger topped with a fried mac & cheese ball, a Monster Dog deep fried hot dog topped with chipotle mayo, pickled jalapenos, onion rings, & BBQ sauce, plus funnel cake fries with chocolate and caramel syrup, Lucky's Doughnut deep fried in pancake batter, served with strawberry sauce; and funnelcake ale from Cummunity Brewing.