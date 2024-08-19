Oyster News
Acclaimed chef opens steak & seafood restaurant on Dallas-Addison line
A new neighborhood restaurant with seafood and Prime meats has opened on the Addison-Dallas line: Called Even Coast, it's from acclaimed chef Omar Flores and it's opening at 5463 Belt Line Rd., part of the new Work Shop complex at Prestonwood Boulevard.
According to a release, it's opening on August 19.
Even Coast was created as a place to put "land and sea" — steak and seafood — under one roof. They're also embracing the trend of the moment: pasta made in house. It's from Big Dill Hospitality, a group led by Flores and the Marshi Family (behind Muchacho and Whistle Britches).
Flores says in a statement that they’ve "worked meticulously to create a menu and environment we think encompasses a beautiful neighborhood restaurant with a well-appointed menu and atmosphere."
Highlights include:
Pastas made daily such as the Bucatini with crab & parmesan cream; Mafalde with beef & pork bolognese; and Fusilli with basil pesto Genovese.
Seafood includes options such as Texas redfish lightly blackened with Andouille sausage, basmati rice, and Creole sauce; scallops with cauliflower, capers, pinenuts, in meunière sauce; and salmon with orzo alla Milanese.
Steaks and chops are from Allen Brothers and include Prime Beef filet-center cut; Prime ribeye-Delmonico; Prime hanger 10 oz; and a 32-oz Côte De Boeuf -Prime bone in ribeye.
Sides include matchstick fries with sea salt and rosemary; whipped Yukon Gold potatoes; charcoal grilled asparagus with romesco; charcoal grilled broccolini with Leben; mushroom fricassee with roasted garlic and leeks; and shells & cheese with fontina and white cheddar.
Even CoastJasonbyg Photography
The restaurant occupies a nearly-5,000-square-foot space with seating for 150 inside and 75 outside on a 1500-square-foot patio.
The setting features imported materials and custom lighting, and is anchored by a large bar, with an open kitchen, natural light, and a connection to the outdoor spaces.
Flores has a bachelor’s degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. He's accumulated many awards including nominations for Food & Wine Magazine’s People’s Choice Best New Chef as well as Best Chef Southwest by the James Beard Foundation in 2015 and 2016.
In 2016, he launched Whistle Britches, a chicken, biscuit, and beer concept that received nominations for Best New Restaurant from D Magazine and CultureMap Dallas. He followed that with his Tex-Mex concept Muchacho, which has locations in Dallas and Southlake.