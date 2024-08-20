Bar News
New Dallas sports bar from Austin bar hero opens in former Stoneleigh P
A new bar-restaurant has debuted in the old Stoneleigh P at 2926 Maple Ave.: Called Bar W, it's from a team that includes Bob Woody, the famed Austin food & beverage veteran who's been dubbed the Mayor of Sixth Street, to create this lively new sports bar concept.
Woody is a massively prolific bar owner who has owned dozens of Austin establishments such as Shakespeare Pub, The Ranch, Buford’s Bear Garden, and White Tiger. On Bar W, he's partnered with Randall Johnson and Barrett Nicholson, two fellow hospitality vets from Austin.
Bar W is definitely a departure from the faded glory of Stoneleigh P, with a more upscale look, big screens, and a gaming area: a destination for watching sports and play games with friends in a low key but lively atmosphere.
Woody says he and his team spent more than a year working on the space, winding their way through Dallas' code system to finally give the location a massive upgrade — one that includes windows that let in loads of natural light, plus a gorgeous slate-stone patio with an expanded dog-friendly area.
There are pinball machines, a photo booth, and an open kitchen so you can see the flatbreads coming out of the deck oven. There's also free parking in back.
"The team saw the potential in the neighborhood and wanted to replicate the feel of the 6th street in Austin, bring entertainment in a sports bar setting to Uptown Dallas," says bar manager Alex Sylvie.
Stoneleigh P departed Maple Avenue in spring 2024 after 50 years in the space, and have since reopened on Lemmon Avenue.
Signature flatbread at Bar W, now open in Dallas.Bar W
Bar W has a full bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails, including their signature “Man-Mimosas” — mimosas in fruity flavors, served in hefty 32-oz beer mugs — and $4 Sour Apple and Cherry Bomb shots.
There's a small food menu with salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads, ranging from $11 to $15. Salads include a house salad and a Caesar, while sandwiches include a burger and a chicken sandwich.
Flatbreads — they call them "bread pizzas" — are their signature: They're uniquely shaped into a narrow, elongated oval about 18 inches long. Varieties include a fennel sausage flatbread with peppers, onion, & garlic, and a veggie with roasted garlic and mozzarella.
Their goal with both food and drink, Sylvie says, is to be simple and reasonably priced.
"Our food menu is designed to complement the bar offering — to be good and also affordable," Sylvie says.