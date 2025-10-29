Frisco Dining News
2 buzzy Dallas restaurants will expand to Hall Park in Frisco
Two buzzy Dallas restaurant concepts are expanding to Frisco: According to a release, Headington Companies — the hotel and hospitality company owned by downtown Dallas mojo Tim Headington — will open locations of Commissary and Tango Room to Hall Park in Frisco, as part of Hall Park’s ongoing transformation into a premier mixed-use community.
Located at 3101 Gaylord Pkwy., the concepts will occupy ground-level retail space beneath Hall Park’s luxury apartment development, The Monarch, and adjacent to the community’s 5.7-acre Kaleidoscope Park and Hall Park Hotel. Both are slated to open in fall 2026.
Commissary is a café, bakery, gelateria, espresso bar, and neighborhood market, offering everything from morning buns, breakfast tacos, and lattes to weekend brunch and lunch. Its market rounds out the menu with beer and wine, gelato, frozen soups, breads, and pastries, as well as catering options for breakfast and lunch meetings.
Tango Room is known for its intimate ambiance while reimagining the modern steakhouse experience. Its menu features classics including New York strip and pomme purée, alongside newfangled creations like lobster corndogs, uni tagliatelle, and its signature caviar martini. The restaurant will be a dimly lit but lively space, with a robust wine list, a larger bar than its Dallas location, as well as a private dining room for special events and gatherings.
Hall Group COO Ben Brewer says in a statement that their arrival represents a milestone for the community.
“These exceptional concepts will continue to enhance the energy at Hall Park, offering our office tenants, residents, and visitors distinctive dining experiences, from casual, grab-and-go options at Commissary, perfectly located next to Kaleidoscope Park for enjoying bites and drinks during concerts, weekend outings with family or friends, and everyday leisure, to elevated dinners or private events at Tango Room," Brewer says.
Headington Companies president Michael Tregoning says they're excited that Hall Park will be home to the second locations of both of these concepts.
“We have long been impressed by the Hall Group’s vision and approach to development," Tregoning says. "We are confident both restaurants will be highly successful and compelling additions to the fabric of Hall Park, Frisco, and the surrounding communities.”
A pioneering development in Frisco since the mid-1990s, Hall Park encompasses 2.6 million square feet of office space throughout 16 completed buildings. One-third of the park is dedicated to green space and includes three miles of walking trails, over 200 works of art including the Texas Sculpture Garden, the largest private collection of contemporary Texas sculpture made available to the public.
The full masterplan–anticipated to span 20 years of development–will encompass approximately 9.5 million square feet of usable mixed-use space.