Churros News
Whimsical restaurant north of Dallas combines tacos and churros
A quirky new 2-in-1 restaurant has debuted in the far north town of Fairview: Called Tick Tock Taco x Churro On Top, it's a dual-branded restaurant that just opened at 201 Town Pl. in Fairview Town Center where it's serving two great food groups in one.
On one side of the menu, you have tacos. The other features warm churros and over-the-top milkshakes.
The concept is part of a small local chain which started out as Churro on Top, a dcadent churro-and-milkshake bar that opened its first location in Arlington in 2023, and a second shop in Richardson that opened in 2024.
Churro on Top offers churros decorated in more than 50 varieties such as:
- chocolate glaze with almonds
- white chocolate glaze with cotton-candy sprinkles
- Biscoff cookie butter and crushed Biscoff cookies
- vanilla frosting glaze with lemon cake crumbs
- matcha cream
- white chocolate glaze with chopped pistachios and pistachio drizzle
They also offer more than 40 milkshakes, made with real ice cream, which are adorned with intricately decorated churros and other sweet toppings. For example, The Birthday Cake, featuring Birthday Cake Ice Cream topped with two Birthday Cake Churros, whipped cream, colored sprinkles, and a birthday cupcake. Or the Cotton Candy, featuring cotton candy ice cream, Yummy Gummy Churros, whipped cream, gummy bears, and chocolate drizzle.
Two churros are $7.38, and milkshake prices range from $10 to $17. (You can also get a regular ice cream cone or milkshake without churros, and they offer Dole Whip, well.)
The concept was founded by husband-and-wife Mo and Anum Khan, who both love churros and wanted to give it their own fresh twist. They designed it as a place that would be Instagrammable, featuring a whimsical decor with cute cartoons and a charming pink and white color scheme.
Tacos at Tick Tock TacosTick Tock Tacos
Tacos
For their third location in Fairview, they ramped it up even further by adding Tick Tock Tacos, a co-restaurant serving a full menu of tacos in two dozen varieties, made with organic ingredients and 100 percent Zabihah halal meat, along with guacamole, salsas, sides, quesadillas, and chips.
Taco options include:
- beef bulgogi with steak and spicy kimchi
- brisket with pickled jalapenos
- beef birria
- chicken fajita
- jerk chicken with slaw and mango
- buffalo chicken
- tandoori chicken with cilantro rice
There are also fish tacos and veggie tacos such as the Taco Verde, with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, corn, and chimichurri. Plus quesadillas and sides such as black beans, elotes, corn, and rice. Tacos range from $3 to $4.
The idea is to come in and get tacos, then finish with dessert.
And if the tacos, and the churros, and the over-the-top milkshakes are not enough, the Fairview location also has a collection of "claw machines," a favorite of the couple's daughter. Claw machines are the arcade-style games where players use a mechanical claw to grab prizes like plush toys, candies, or capsules. (The opening party in early March was deemed to be "epic.")
It's a wild, colorful, family-friendly, and spacious two-story restaurant, and it isn't ending here: They have two more locations slated to open in 2026: in Fort Worth and Erie, Pennsylvania.