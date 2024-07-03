Ice Cream News
Topgolf chips out an ice cream truck and it's coming to Dallas
Dallas-based Topgolf is branching out into an unexpected non-golf realm: an ice cream truck.
As part of a summer program, the brand launched an ice cream truck that is traveling across the country — from California to New England — with stops at various Topgolf locations along the way where staffers will pass out free ice cream and Topgolf swag [while supplies last].
That will include four stops in the Dallas area:
- July 13: Topgolf Fort Worth
- July 15: The Colony
- July 16: Park Lane
- July 17: Allen
They're also hitting Houston the following week.
The ice cream truck is definitely living its best life, the life we'd all like to lead this summer. It started out in mid-June in Los Angeles, wended its way up the West Coast — stopping at key Topgolf venues but also hitting landmarks such as the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge, before crossing down into the South.
There's no menu online but the ice cream seems to be your pretty standard packaged ice cream "confections" like ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches that you'd get at any cheap ice cream truck. What do you want, it's free.
The entire thing is being documented on Instagram with very droll posts — prompting some dopey commenter to urge them repeatedly to come to London. Probably a ringer.
In addition to the ice cream truck gambit, they've introduced limited-time menu items being served at their locations through mid-September, including:
- sliders with fried chicken, pimento cheese, and black forest ham
- pineapple upside-down cake served warm in a skillet with vanilla ice cream and caramel
- Mtn Dew Wild Punch, with Mtn Dew, orange, mango, cherry, and pomegranate, an exclusive drink developed in partnershipi with Pepsi
… and summer cocktails such as Frozen Tequila Sunrise, Pineapple Upside Down Martini, and Red Bull Watermelon Rita.