Seafood News
Dallas chef brings seafood to Trinity Groves via Pesca restaurant
A veteran Dallas restaurateur has a new seafood restaurant at Trinity Groves: Called Pesca Coastal Cuisine and Cocktails, it’s in a space with seafood history, in the former Amberjax Fish Market space at 3011 Gulden Ln. #107. According to a release, it opened on December 13.
(The website has a confusing banner that says "NOW OPEN! DECEMBER 13TH-24TH UNTIL THE NEW YEAR.")
Pesca comes from Jesus Carmona, owner of the taqueria Milagro Tacos and Argentinian restaurant Chimichurri. Carmona is among the lucky restaurateurs in Dallas who've been featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-ins and Dives, and he was also on Good Morning America’s taco cook-off.
The menu includes fish grilled or a la plancha, plus spicy shrimp shooters, oysters Rockefeller, tuna crudo, crab croquettes, chowder, shrimp enchiladas, linguini frutti di mare, and lobster rolls.
They also offer desserts, such as Florida Key lime pie and coconut cream tarts, plus cocktails and a selection of beer and wine. Prices range from $6 for a cup of soup to $29 for salmon succotash.
The design features natural wood tones, ocean-inspired hues, and nautical accents, plus bold elements, pops of color, and playful twists.
“I designed this space and menu to invite people to experience my variations of delicious coastal dishes,” says Carmona in a statement. “Pesca will provide new food options for West Dallas, a community very close to my heart.”
Carmona, originally from Mexico City, began his career at the age of 12, working in the family business. Carmona earned his food and beverage degree from Miami Dade College and he attended the San Francisco Culinary Academy. He has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
“Jesus has provided Dallas communities with quality restaurants and food experiences, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Trinity Groves,” says West Dallas Investments partner Sam Romano in a statement. “Pesca allows him to show us his talents with coastal cuisine - something that is not currently being offered in West Dallas.”