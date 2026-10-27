Halloween week is here, and Dallas got the memo. This week's list is full of frightening fetes, spooky soirees, themed dinners, and even fun for the kids before the trick-or-treating begins.
Monday, October 26
BJ's Spooky Five-Course Beer Dinner
All area BJ’s Restaurants will host a night of craft beer and fall-themed food pairings. The five-course beer dinner includes BJ’s Pumpkin Ale upon arrival followed by strawberry fields salad, sweet potato fries, hot honey pizza, parmesan-crusted chicken, and triple chocolate pizookie. All courses come with a different BJ’s beer. The dinner is $45 (booked in advance, or $50 at the door) and takes place at 6:30 pm.
Tuesday, October 27
Trick or ‘Tini at Loro
The Asian smokehouse and bar, which has locations in East Dallas and Addison, invites guests for $3 “boo-tinis” all day, including the blood orange-infused Lucky Cat Cosmo. Dogs are welcome on the pet-friendly patio, and furry friends who come in costume will receive a free “Barkcuterie Box” of dog-friendly treats. The deal is good at both locations all day.
Wednesday, October 28
National First Responders Day at Ford's Garage
The automotive-inspired eatery known for its burgers and 1920s nostalgia will treat first responders to a complimentary meal. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency rescue personnel, dispatchers, and emergency room doctors and nurses can receive a free American standard burger entrée, or $16 off an entrée of their choice. Valid ID required and the deal is for dine-in only.
Thursday, October 29
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Grand Opening in Farmers Branch
The Farmers Branch outlet of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (3005 Josey Ln.) will open Thursday at noon with giveaways and a fun seasonal flavor. The first 50 guests will get a gift bag, with select bags containing golden tickets good for a week of free Italian ice or frozen custard. Try the pumpkin pie cream ice while there. The new shop is the third DFW opening for Rita’s in four months, following locations in North Richland Hills and Carrollton.
Friday, October 30
Dia de los Muertos at The Mexican
The upscale Mexican restaurantwill transform its dining room into a floral wonderland for four nights in honor of Dia de los Muertos. There’ll be thousands of fresh marigolds, live mariachi music, Catrina figures, and a special menu including calabaza de Castilla soup with jumbo lump crabmeat and pumpkin seeds, short rib in black mole with plantain purée, and a refreshed interpretation of pan de muerto, the traditional sweet bread associated with the holiday. Guests can also try a cocktail special featuring warm Mexican chocolate cinnamon, piloncillo, and mezcal. The pop-up will run Friday through Monday night with mariachi performances each evening at 6:30.
Nights of Horror at Catbird
The posh ninth-floor rooftop bar inside Thompson Dallas will transform into a two-night Halloween destination with immersive décor, DJ music, and spooky specialty cocktails. Highlights include the tequila-infused Beeting Heart, the apple whiskey Forbidden Fruit, and the smoky Witching Hour made with plum-infused gin. Costumes are encouraged. Reservations are available Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 pm.
Chili Cookoff at The Dallas Arboretum
The last event in the Arboretum’s Friday night Pumpkins & Pints series features quintessential tastes of fall including chili, cornbread, sweet potatoes, street corn, and more. There’ll be live music and custom trucker hat designing. Tickets are $40 ($36 for members) and the event will run from 6-9 pm.
A Party to Die For at Sheraton Dallas Hotel
Enjoy chef-crafted hors d’oeuvres and desserts during this mix-and-mingle murder mystery event at The Parlor inside Sheraton Dallas. Guests will receive masquerade masks, but full costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $60 (does not include alcohol) and doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7 pm start time.
Saturday, October 31
Spooky Brunch at Electric Shuffle
Start Halloween festivities early during this themed brunch at Electric Shuffle, which includes festive cocktails, DJ music, costumes, prizes, and giveaways. The experience includes 90 minutes of high-tech shuffleboard games and family-style brunch dishes like pumpkin pancakes, breakfast quesadillas, and pumpkin spice doughnuts. The $50 price also includes a bottle of prosecco per person ($35 for no alcohol). Brunch will run from 11 am-3 pm. Guests can also enjoy $5 martinis all day, including pumpkin spice and salted caramel espresso martinis, and the Dirty “Swamp” Martini made with both pickle and olive juice.
Free Kids Meals at El Chico
Children 12 and under who arrive in costume at El Chico’s Rockwall location will receive a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. The deal is good all day on Halloween.
Kids Costume Contest at Burger Schmurger
Feed the kids before they fill up on candy at this East Dallas burger joint and give them a chance to win free food for a month. Kids in costume can participate in a contest in which the winner will win free kid’s meals every day in November. The costume contest will be held at 5 pm.
Surrealism: A Halloween Soirée at Walkers'
The new Lower Greenville wine and cocktail bar will host a Halloween soiree inspired by the 20th Century art movement, surrealism. Guests are encouraged to dress like their most surreal self during this ticketed party ($200), which includes hors d’oeuvres such as live oyster shucking and Wagyu sliders as well as a special menu of house cocktails, DJ music, a costume contest, and more. The party will run from 8-11 pm.
Haunted Hollywood at Evelyn
The Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse in the Design District will host a lavish fete with a dash of fright. Taking place in the restaurant’s Room Seven, the event includes passed hors d’oeuvres, opulent charcuterie, chef stations, and Halloween cocktails. Immersive experiences include roaming performers, tarot readings, a clandestine lip reader, and a costume contest for a chance to win a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. Tickets start at $77 ($100 for VIP table seating) and the party will run from 9 pm-midnight.
Sunday, November 1
Brunch Todos Santos with Chef Regino Rojas at Puerto Cocina
James Beard-recognized chef Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge will visit Puerto Cocina in the Design District for a kitchen takeover. The Dia de los Muertos brunch will feature live music and an a la carte menu with highlights including filete adobado, taco de pulpo, and langosta estilo Puerto Nuevo. Brunch will take place from 11 am-4 pm and walk-ins are welcome.