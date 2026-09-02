Perfect pairing
First shop combining pretzels and frozen yogurt debuts in Flower Mound
A new hybrid restaurant combining pretzels and frozen yogurt is making its debut in Texas: Wetzel’s Pretzels, the California-based pretzel chain, is teaming up with SweetFrog, the frozen-yogurt chain, to bring a new co-branded destination to Flower Mound at 2500 Cross Timbers Rd. #110.
Anticipated to open in late September, the first-of-its-kind new store will serve as a one-stop place to get warm pretzels and frozen treats under one roof.
Wetzel’s was founded in Pasadena, California, in 1994, and is known for pretzel-themed snacks on the go including:
- Original Pretzel — hand rolled lightly buttered pretzel sprinkled with salt
- Cin-A-Bitz — bite-sized pieces of pretzel topped with cinnamon and sugar
- Wetzel Dog — pretzel wrapped around a beef hot dog
Wetzel's Pretzels has 10 regular locations across DFW including NorthPark Center, Allen Outlet Mall, Stonebriar Center, Parks Mall in Arlington, plus locations coming to Flower Mound, Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville, and Market East Shopping Center in Mesquite.
SweetFrog is a self-serve frozen yogurt chain founded in Virginia in 2009 with 300-plus locations, mostly on the East Coast, although there are about a dozen locations in the DFW area. In 2018, the company was acquired by a subsidiary of MTY Food Group and is currently headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The co-brand model provides flexibility for Wetzel's Pretzels and sweetFrog franchisees, featuring an adaptable buildout design that fits a variety of footprints.
Parent company Kahala Brands has dozens of multi-brand combo concepts such as Cold Stone Creamery and sweetFrog. But this pretzel-and-froyo combo is a first, hitting both snack and dessert seekers alike.
“We’re looking forward to bringing together Wetzel’s Pretzels and sweetFrog to create a one-of-a-kind destination for guests,” says Wetzel’s Pretzels brand leader Eric Weigel in a release. “The continued expansion of our co-brand model demonstrates the versatility of the concept, allowing both brands to reach even more communities across the country."
Local entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife duo Dave and Diana Stone will lead operations at the co-branded Flower Mound location. Dave has experience in logistics, transportation, and freight brokerage; Diana has experience as a registered nurse in intensive care and at a nationwide law firm.
“We were drawn to the co-brand concept because it brings two great brands together and gives guests the best of both worlds in one convenient location,” said Dave. “We’re incredibly proud to become part of the Flower Mound community and create a fun, welcoming place where families and friends can come together to enjoy fresh pretzels, frozen treats, and memorable moments.”