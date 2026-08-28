holiday weekend
2 charming Texas towns named top travel destinations for Labor Day 2026
Dallas residents have one last opportunity to take a three-day weekend before the summer season ends, and two Texas towns — one each in the Hill Country and Gulf Coast — have soared onto a new list of the best destinations to visit over the Labor Day holiday.
To determine where travelers are heading for the holiday weekend, HomeToGo's latest travel trends report analyzed search patterns for the top 25 destinations in the U.S. that have seen "the strongest year-over-year growth in interest."
The Texas coastal oasis of Rockport and laid-back Hill Country town of Wimberley respectively appeared as the No. 19 and No. 23 most popular Labor Day travel hotspots this year. Last year, Bolivar Peninsula near Houston was the only Texas destination to make the list.
Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi; Red River Gorge, Kentucky; and Orcas Island, Washington, claimed the top three most popular Labor Day travel destinations in 2026.
According to the report's findings, searches for Labor Day trips have grown 23 percent since this time last year. Rural locations account for 90 percent of searches, and 65 percent of searches are for domestic destinations.
"This year, HomeToGo insights show that travelers are embracing the great outdoors while staying close to home," the report said. "The results point to a strong preference for nature-rich, waterfront, and under-the-radar escapes across the country."
Rockport already holds acclaim as one of the most affordable and family-friendly beach destinations this summer, so it makes sense that the charming town would be top-of-mind for Dallas travelers. It's about a six-hour drive from downtown Dallas, not accounting for any holiday traffic.
The sleepy town will also get a lot louder over Labor Day weekend with the arrival of Fiesta en la Playa, an annual Tejano festival taking place at Rockport Market Day Grounds from September 4-6. Featured headliners include Bobby Pulido, Gabriella Martinez (a Selena tribute act), Los Enmascarados, and The Meza Band.
Wimberley, on the other hand, is a much shorter drive from Dallas — about 3.5 hours — and Dallasites can take the scenic route to enjoy the numerous local restaurants and wineries that the Hill Country region has to offer. It's also home to a luxurious Onera resort, where guests can stay in modern treehouses that give panoramic views of the countryside.