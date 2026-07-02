beachin' on a budget
Texas hot spot surfs onto America's most affordable beach destinations
The beach is the quintessential summer vacation destination, and Dallasites are just a six-hour drive from one America's most affordable beach destinations of 2026.
The charming Texas coastal town of Rockport has been named to Airbnb's inaugural "Coast More, Pay Less" list that highlights the most family-friendly, affordable beach destinations in the U.S. right now.
Airbnb said each location was chosen based on where vacation rentals offer "room for the whole family to spread out, proximity to the water, and a price that makes the trip feasible." Rockport is the only Texas beach town to make the list of 23 total budget-friendly coastal cities.
Rockport has a long-held reputation as one of the most affordable beach getaways, and its Airbnbs provide award-winning hospitality for visitors and families alike. The town is also home to one of only three certified Blue Wave Beaches in Texas, which are responsibly managed, accessible to all, offer public restrooms, and prioritize human health and environmental conservation.
Airbnb describes Rockport as a "peaceful, wave-free alternative to busy commercial ports" whose shallow waters are "perfect for toddlers and great bay fishing."
Beachgoers searching for other popular locales on the Texas Gulf Coast can travel to Galveston Island, where Jamaica Beach and Terramar Beach ranked as the best beach destinations nationwide in a separate report from HomeToGo. And there are plenty of non-beach options for Dallas travelers that want to avoid busy crowds along the coastline.
These are Airbnb's best affordable beach destinations in the U.S. for 2026, in alphabetical order by state:
- Gulf Shores, Alabama
- Arcata, California
- Crescent City, California
- Eureka, California
- Bethany Beach, Delaware
- Cocoa Beach, Florida
- Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Fort Pierce, Florida
- Grand Isle, Louisiana
- Ocean City, Maryland
- Gloucester, Massachusetts
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Wildwood, New Jersey
- Atlantic Beach, North Carolina
- Florence, Oregon
- Seaside, Oregon
- Yachats, Oregon
- Edisto Beach, South Carolina
- Surfside Beach, South Carolina
- Rockport, Texas
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Ocean Shores, Washington