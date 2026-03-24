surf's up
2 Texas beaches make a splash among 10 best in U.S. for 2026
The Lone Star State has already preheated for the summer, and two coastal shores on Galveston Island have emerged atop a new list of the best beach destinations in the U.S.
HomeToGo's 2026 U.S. Beach Index ranked Galveston's Jamaica and Terramar beaches the third and sixth best destinations nationwide for a "beach break" in 2026.
To determine the rankings, HomeToGo created a shortlist of 100 U.S. beaches where vacation accommodations had a median price per person of less than $200 per night. The list was then ranked based on five metrics: a "hidden gem" score; the median nightly price for accommodations; average high temperatures from April to September; average visitor satisfaction based on Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Facebook reviews; and a "local secret" score based on the average distance traveled by vacationers to reach the destination.
"While traditional hot spots remain popular, this year’s index shines light on some lesser-known beach destinations where travelers can make the most of their vacation without the stress of overcrowded shorelines or overburdened budgets,” said HomeToGo spokesperson Eleanor Moody.
Jamaica Beach, a tiny beach town located next to Galveston Island State Park, landed in third place nationwide after Florida's Saint Joe Beach (No. 1) and Bethune Beach (No. 2). Last year, Jamaica Beach ranked 17th on the list.
Other than sunbathing and getting your feet wet in the water, visitors are welcome to fish from the shore or in West Bay, go kayaking in dedicated areas, or enjoy a relaxing picnic in the sand. Visit Galveston recommends travelers visit during the middle of the week during spring and fall to avoid heavy crowds and the brutal summer sun.
Jamaica Beach is a vacation hotspot for 2026. visitgalveston.com/
According to the report's findings, many visitors who travel to Jamaica Beach aren't coming from too far away. The beach earned a 9.20 "local secret" score, where locations with the shortest average distance traveled by visitors are awarded a maximum score of 10.
Vacationers expect to spend about $93 per person per night on accommodations at Jamaica Beach, which also earned it high marks for its affordability.
"Covering just under a square mile, this small coastal community moves at an easy island pace, offering quieter sands than busier parts of Galveston and space for beachcombing, sunbathing, kayaking, and paddleboarding," the report said.
No. 6-ranking Terramar Beach is situated less than 10 miles west from Jamaica Beach down Galveston Island. This little seashore offers an even better "hidden gem" feel than Jamaica Beach, and is slightly more affordable. Accommodations cost about $86 per person per night at Terramar Beach, HomeToGo found.
The top 10 best beach destinations in the U.S. in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Saint Joe Beach, Florida
- No. 2 – Bethune Beach, Florida
- No. 3 – Jamaica Beach, Texas
- No. 4 – Butler Beach, Florida
- No. 5 – South Bethany Beach, Delaware
- No. 6 – Terramar Beach, Texas
- No. 7 – Satellite Beach, Florida
- No. 8 – Shell Beach, California
- No. 9 – Litchfield Beach, South Carolina
- No. 10 – Indian Beach, North Carolina