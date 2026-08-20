dine by the vines
Exclusive Texas Hill Country winery restaurant named best in the world
The Hill Country has no shortage of vineyards and wineries that serve bites with their vintages, but only one Fredericksburg vineyard boasts a restaurant that measures up against the best in the world.
The industry experts at Wine Enthusiast have declared Stout's Signature at Grape Creek Vineyards one of the 57 best destination restaurants in the world. It's the only Texas restaurant to make the cut.
The new honor also elevates Grape Creek Vineyards' reputation as one of the best wineries in the Hill Country region, and its tasting tours are also recognized among the best in the country.
Stout's is a hidden gem restaurant where patrons can enjoy Hill Country-inspired cuisine with their wine tastings, from light bites to a hearty meal, all while the sprawling Grape Creek vineyard beckons from beyond the tables.
Signature dinner dishes like the tenderloin bolognese and meatballs made with veal, pork, and ground beef are must-try picks, but Wine Enthusiast reserves the most praise for its weekend brunch.
"[Stout's] boasts the region’s best Sunday brunch, with tables laden with dishes like Bourbon shrimp and grits with homemade andouille sausage and a breakfast burger with egg, bacon, and avocado," Wine Enthusiast wrote. "A mini pancake stack for the table is a must. Pair it with their Cabernet Trois, a bold blend of Cab Sauvignon, Cab Franc, and Ruby Cabernet."
Pair a pour with an app or an entree.Photo courtesy of Grape Creek Vineyards
Stout's has traditionally been a members-only institution for the Grape Creek Wine Club, but non-members now have a chance to dine at the exclusive restaurant. A limited number of Friday and Saturday evening dinner reservations will be offered to the public after the winery's regular closing at 5:30 pm.
"Stout's Signature has always felt like one of our best-kept secrets, and we wanted to give more people the chance to experience it, especially after being named one of the best winery restaurants in the world by Wine Enthusiast this summer," said Heath Family Brands CEO and founder Brian Heath.
Stout's Signature is located at 10587 US-290 in Fredericksburg. Non-member reservation availability is limited, and can be booked by calling 830-644-2710, opt. 3, or online via heathfamilybrands.com.