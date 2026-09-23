Crystal Charity
Dallas' 10 Best Dressed celebrate in final downtown Neiman Marcus fete
The guiding theme for the 2026 Crystal Charity Ball, as chosen by president Jennifer Dix, is "Joy For the World." And while the 554 guests at this year's Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show and Luncheon had plenty to be joyful about, they had reason to feel wistful, too.
The September 17 gathering - the organization's 52nd edition - would be the last one held at the Neiman Marcus downtown flagship before the store closes permanently on September 30. It was, in fact, the final event at the 117-year-old Dallas institution.
For many of Dallas' most stylish and philanthropic women, that meant one final ride on the elevators ("I always thought these were haunted," one attendee said as the doors opened.). It meant one final glimpse of the dazzling jewelry cases and luxury shoe displays, and one last chance to chat with favorite store associates (some, but not all, will be moving over to the NorthPark store).
The Ten Best Dressed honorees for 2026.Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Champagne flowed as hundreds of guests, dressed in their late-summer best, ascended the staircase into the department store on the arms of dapper gents. At the appointed time, everyone headed upstairs for the main event: the presentation of the Ten Best Dressed honorees and a fashion show featuring this year's featured designer, Dallas favorite Carolina Herrera.
The crowd was given a warm welcome by Dix, fashion show chair Kim Quinn, and Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Mary McGreevy of Exemplar Luxury Group, Neiman Marcus' parent company.
"Today we honor the memories that each of you have for the downtown store, including the five decades of Crystal Charity events that have been held within these four walls. And while all these incredible moments have occurred right here, the true magic of Neiman Marcus is all around the city with each and everyone one of you," McGreevy told the audience. "As we look forward to our future and continuing our legacy of Neiman Marcus at NorthPark, we will celebrate more events, we will celebrate with elevated shopping experiences, and our newly reimagined Zodiac Room, which will be opening right before the holidays."
Mistress of ceremonies, NBC 5 anchor and Ten Best Dressed hall of famer Meredith Land, then took over the proceedings to announce each 2026 Best-Dressed honoree and her impressive list of achievements in education, business, civic involvement, and philanthropy.
This year's honorees were: Haley Anderson, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, Julie Bagley, Shelby Goff, Shannon Graham, Tracey Kozmetsky, Tracy Lange, Erin Mathews, Felicia Powell, and Katherine Wyker. Each walked the runway in a stunning Carolina Herrera design, smiling and waving to friends and family (including a few well-behaved tots) in the audience.
Ten Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Tavia Hunt with Clark Hunt.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Tavia Hunt, escorted by husband Clark Hunt (and wearing Kansas City Chiefs' red), was presented as the 2026 Hall of Fame honoree, a designation that recognizes a former Ten Best Dressed honoree for her personal style and continued commitment to the community.
Nancy Nasher, escorted by her husband and NorthPark co-owner David Haemisegger, was introduced as honorary chair, becoming only the eighth person in the event's history to hold the title.
The fashion show encompassed selections from Carolina Herrera's Resort 2027 and Winter 2027 collections. The brand's creative director, Wes Gordon, explained that the Resort 2027 collection drew inspiration from women who changed the visual language of modern art, with Georgia O'Keeffe at its center. The Winter 2027 collection looked to Old Hollywood glamour.
Luncheon honorary chair Nancy A. Nasher and David J. HaemiseggerPhoto by Ashley Gongora
The post-fashion show luncheon offered another nod to Neiman Marcus history, with a menu featuring favorites from the Zodiac Room: mandarin orange soufflé, Neiman Marcus chicken salad, summer fruits, a petite muffin, and flourless chocolate cake.
Stewards kept glasses filled with Bisol NV Jeio Prosecco and Neiman Marcus Chardonnay, while tablemates reminisced about their years of shopping at the store, lunching at Zodiac, enjoying breakfasts with Santa during the holidays, bridal-gown shopping with friends, and so much more.
As the event ended and guests made their way to the valet stand (with their goody bags containing a Carolina Herrera Good Girl fragrance), some took one last look around the store that has been a Dallas fixture for generations.
Attendees got one last chance to mingle at Neiman Marcus Downtown.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Spotted in the crowd, enjoying the afternoon, were Libby Ornani, Lindy Berkeley, Cate Ford, Amir Rozwadowski, Charlotte Jones, Gene Jones, Jerry Jones, Nancy Rogers, Wasan Alfalahi, Annika Cail, Vivian Lombardi, Ashley Hesser, Melanie Hanna, Jessica Steinke, Delilah Boyd, Sue Justice, Anne Seanor, Donna Weitzman, Cheryl Joyner, Tom Addis, Leslie Diers, Lupe Prado, Sophie Sugasti, Gillea Allison, Kim Elenez, Sakina Foster, Sharon Friedberg, Sheila Ray, Marie Quintana, Dana Edwards, Lianne Bernstein, Betty Anne Hunter, Louise LaManna, Jenise Young, Laura Mitchell, Marlene Cox, Elva Firstenburg, Libby Allred, Leigh Williams, Susie Sarich, Houston Striggow, Patti Brown, Sila Grogan, and hundreds more.
The Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon will continue in a new location, which has not yet been made public.
Ten Best Dressed is a major fundraiser for the Crystal Charity Ball, which, in 2026, will fund eight Dallas children's nonprofits with a collective commitment of $7,875,664: Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, Catch Up & Read, Dallas LIFE, Equest, Jubilee Park & Community Center, Mercy Street, St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy, and To Be Like Me.
The black-tie gala on December 12 will cap off a year of fundraising by the Crystal Charity Ball committee and honor the donors who make the grants possible.