The gown lowdown
Ultimate guide to the hottest Dallas galas and luncheons of fall 2026
The beautiful and benevolent Dolly Parton once said, "Being generous of spirit is a wonderful way to live."
Dallas does not lack for generous individuals who give their time and treasure to causes they hold dear. And if those causes involve an occasion to wear rhinestones, boots, and a little extra lipstick? Dolly would definitely approve.
The 2026 fall fundraising season sees a jam-packed schedule of glamorous galas and champagne-clinking luncheons. Stars delivering headlining performances or keynote addresses will include Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Charlize Theron, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Venus Williams. One beloved dinner is celebrating its landmark 45th anniversary.
Below is a guide to the must-attend galas, parties and luncheons of fall 2026 across Dallas, complete with ticket links to book your spot ASAP. Don't delay; some are nearly sold out.
Dance card already full? Don't forget you can support all your favorite organizations (including those that don't have the means or womanpower to throw a fancy fundraiser) on North Texas Giving Day, September 17. Find a list of participating nonprofits and events here.
Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon - September 17 at Neiman Marcus Downtown
Per tradition, Crystal Charity Ball's fashion show and luncheon honoring the 10 most fashionable and philanthropic women of Dallas (as chosen by the organization) will kick off fall 2026 society season. This year, it will also serve as one "last blast" before Neiman Marcus sadly closes downtown (on September 30). The annual sellout event - now in its remarkable 52nd year - will feature a runway presentation showcasing fashions of Carolina Herrera, with creative director Wes Gordon attending. Guiding the event are Kim Quinn, fashion show chair, and Nancy Nasher, honorary chair. This year's best-dressed honorees are Haley Anderson, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, Julie Bagley, Shelby Goff, Shannon Graham, Tracey Kozmetsky, Tracy Lange, Erin Mathews, Felicia Powell, Katherine Wyker; Tavia Hunt is the Hall of Fame honoree. Proceeds will help fund the 2026 Crystal Charity Ball beneficiaries (see below). Tickets are sold out, but for more information, visit the event's website.
KidneyTexas Runway Report Luncheon & Fashion Show - September 22 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
Dallas' chicest fall luncheon helps provide vital funding to health organizations that fight kidney disease. Themed "Handbags and Heels," the late-morning event includes a luncheon, awards program, and runway fashion show of looks from NorthPark Center, produced by Robyn Chauvin. Mother-daughter team Therese Rourk and Courtney Rourk are the event chairs, with Susan Geyer as honorary chair; Fran Wittenberg is president of the organization. Beneficiaries include Baylor Scott & White, Camp Reynal, Children's Health, Methodist Health, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and Texas Health. Tickets start at $550 and are available at the website.
Tracee Ellis Ross headlines the Stand With Her Luncheon. Photo courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross
New Friends New Life Stand With Her Luncheon - September 24 at Hyatt Regency Dallas
The cherished luncheon known for hooking big headliners welcomes trailblazing actress, producer, and founder/CEO Tracee Ellis Ross. An onstage conversation with NBC5's Laura Harris will highlight the work that the Black-ish star (who happens to be Diana Ross' daughter) does to inspire joy, self-worth, and belonging. Luncheon co-chairs are mother-daughter duos Beth Thoele & Brooke Russo and Kathy Helm & Marci Kramer. Lottye & Bobby Lyle are honorary chairs. Baker Botts and Toyota North America; Elizabeth Carlock Phillips; and Janet Jensen will receive the ProtectHER Awards. New Friends New Life assists trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women and their children, and raises awareness of the issue. Preferred tickets start at $500, available on the event website.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala - September 26 at the Meyerson Symphony Center
The Dallas Symphony will welcome gravity-defying Broadway icon Idina Menzel in a powerhouse performance led by DSO principal conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The gala evening also includes dinner and cocktails in the Meyerson foyer before the concert. Afterwards, a high-energy after-party will keep the festivities going into the night. This year's gala is led by co-chairs Allison and Brett Brodnax, with Linda L. Burk MD & John R. Gilmore MD as honorary chairs. The Gala is the DSO’s largest annual fundraising event, with proceeds going to education and community outreach initiatives. Tickets start at $1,500 for the whole evening, or individual tickets may be purchased for the concert only; all are available on the DSO site.
Idina Menzel headlines the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. Photo by Sheryl Lanzel
Turtle Creek Chorale Rhapsody - September 26 at Dallas Arts Mansion
In a change of tempo, instead of welcoming a big headlining star, Turtle Creek Chorale is transforming the Arts District Mansion into "Rhapsody at Turtle Manor," an immersive house of music culminating in a full-chorus performance by the Chorale, Texas’ largest male chorus. Throughout the evening, guests will receive a "House Key" and explore distinct rooms featuring jazz, classical, soul, barbershop, and drag performances. Passed bites, small-plate stations, and cocktails will be provided throughout the evening. A special Black Key will also provide timed access to a hidden speakeasy. It's all headed by event chair Dr. Whitney Strauss, and proceeds will help support the Chorale's mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire the community. Tickets begin at $300, available on the website.
SPCA Fur Ball - October 8 at Frontiers of Flight Museum
This annual black-tie ball sees party animals raise vital funds for SPCA of Texas' mission to provide every animal with exceptional care and a loving home. Besides being a spectacular "purrrr-ty," it's known to have some cute four-legged friends show up, too. Human attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, entertainment, a Pony Up for Paws initiative, and live and silent auctions. The 2026 gala is chaired by Gina and Ken Betts, and Mary McDermott Cook is honorary chair (along with her rescue Pepper). Kathy and Jim Hopper will receive the Mary Spencer Award, and Ciara Cooley Biggars will receive the Brighter Future Award. Tickets (from $500) are available here.
Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon - October 16 at Hilton Anatole
Austin Street Center's 26th fundraising luncheon, themed "Unlocking Hope: Where Healing has a Home," will be headlined by tennis legend, entrepreneur, and advocate Venus Williams, who will deliver the keynote address (fresh off her doubles run with sister Serena at the U.S. Open). The event is chaired by Lindsay and George Billingsley and Connie and Nick Babikian, and presented by Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt. The organization will honor the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department with the Community Leadership Award, and the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award will be revealed soon. Funds raised will help provide housing for those most at risk of homelessness in Dallas. Tickets (starting at $250) are available on the website.
Cattle Baron's Ball - October 17 at Southfork Ranch
Dallas' ultimate Western-glam party has wrangled one of the biggest headliners yet: Chris Stapleton. Co-chairs Cynthia Everitt and Paige Westhoff have chosen the theme "Soar Higher" for the ball, which will take place at Southfork Ranch. Texas country duo Briscoe the Band will open the evening as the VIP Party entertainer, then it's a whole night of boots, bling, barbecue, cocktails, Ferris wheel-riding, and cowbell-ringing as bids climb sky-high in the biggest live auction of the year. There's even a late-night after-party following the Stapleton concert. (Pro tip: Book your rideshare now.) Cattle Baron's Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the nation for cancer research through the American Cancer Society, and the event's 52-year total has surpassed an astounding $111 million. Information and the remaining tables and tickets (starting at $4,500 for two) can be found here.
amfAR Gala returns for a second year on October 24. Photo by Getty Images
amfAR Dallas Gala - October 24 at the home of Kathleen and Scott Kirby
The gala that promises the best chance to rub elbows with celebrities will be the second annual amfAR Dallas Gala (which began as a replacement for the former TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art last year). Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron will be the guest of honor as the recipient of amfAR's Award of Inspiration. Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Lisa Rinna will host the event. John Stankey, chairman and CEO of AT&T, will receive the Philanthropic Leadership Award. The night will include cocktails, dinner, entertainment, and a live auction of luxury goods, one-of-a-kind experiences, and contemporary art. Proceeds benefit amfAR’s mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Tickets and table sponsorships are now available, starting at $2,500.
TACA Masquerade - October 24 at The Statler Dallas
The second annual TACA Masquerade ball promises "an evening of secrets, stories, and support for the arts." The evening will include signature cocktails, elevated food stations, live entertainment, and more at the main event; then an after-party will keep the night owls going strong. It's all in support of The Arts Community Alliance's mission to provide financial support to Dallas arts organizations through grant programs. Community leaders Joanna St. Angelo, Amy O'Neil, and Hamilton A Sneed will be honored for their contributions to the arts in Dallas. Attire is semi-formal and masquerade-style masks are encouraged. Standard admission tickets are $250, and all tickets and sponsorships are available now on the event website.
Black Tie Dinner celebrates its 45th anniversary on November 14. Photo by Bryan Chatlien, Chatlien Photo
Black Tie Dinner - November 14 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel
Celebrating its remarkable 45th year, Black Tie Dinner leaders have selected the appropriate theme "Renaissance." "This year's theme is a celebration of rebirth — of the LGBTQ+ community, of the causes we champion, and of 45 years of showing up together," they say. Black Tie, which has raised over $33 million since its inception in 1982, has become one of the most successful fundraising dinners in the country and one of the biggest sources of funding for many North Texas LGBTQ+ organizations. The black-tie ball (under the leadership of senior co-chair Deirdre Coleman and junior co-chair Joshua Williams) will feature a multicourse dinner, live entertainment and awards; comedian, actor, writer, and LGBTQ+ champion Benito Skinner will receive the Media Award. Tickets are $500, available on the website.
The Crystal Charity Ball - December 5 at Hilton Anatole
Dallas officially transitions from society season to holiday season at the grand finale gala in early December. Ball chair Jennifer Dix has chosen the uplifting theme "Joy For The World,” with a butterfly motif, and said, “The butterflies represent hope, renewal and joy - and that is exactly what we are working to bring to the children of Dallas County. Hope, renewal, and joy for the children of Dallas - who are our world.” The 2026 Crystal Charity Ball will fund eight Dallas beneficiaries with a collective commitment of $7,875,664: Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, Catch Up & Read, Dallas LIFE, Equest, Jubilee Park & Community Center, Mercy Street, St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy, and To Be Like Me. A massive committee works hard all year to raise funds for the deserving charities, and the black-tie celebration ball is held in honor of the generous donors. Attendance is by invitation-only; inquire about underwriting and more opportunities to participate here.
Crystal Charity Ball takes place at the Hilton Anatole on December 5. Photo by Ashley Gongora
Also save the dates for:
- State Fair Saddle Up - September 10 at The Rustic
- Sparktacular benefiting Spark! Adventures in Creativity - September 10 at the home of Carrie and Blake Rowling
- Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Art For Advocacy - September 12 at 8000 Ambassador Row
- Dîner en Blanc Dallas - September 19 at an undisclosed location
- Farrah Fawcett Foundation Tex-Mex Fiesta - September 24 at The Rustic
- Wilkinson Center Pantry in the Park - September 25 at The Filter Building
- Dallas Contemporary Gala - September 26 at Dallas Contemporary
- DIFFA Burgers & Burgundy - October 1 at The Village Dallas
- Turtle Creek Association Gala - October 2 at Virgin Hotels Dallas
- Genesis First Ladies’ Bruncheon - October 3 at Arts District Mansion
- Our Friends Our Place Gala - October 3 at Frontiers of Flight Museum
- Dallas 24 Hour Club Chef Classic - October 4 at The Longhorn Ballroom
- Klyde Warren Park Party in the Park - October 8 at Klyde Warren Park
- LEAP Global Missions 35th Anniversary Gala - October 8 at Dallas Country Club
- You Can Live Again Awards Gala - October 11 at House of Blues
- CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner - October 15 at Fairmont Dallas
- First in Flight Luncheon - October 16 at Frontiers of Flight Museum
- BubblyQ - October 29 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Black Tie Ball - November 1 at Frontiers of Flight Museum
- White Rock Lake Foundation Jewel of Dallas Gala - November 5 at Hall of State at Fair Park
- Junior League of Dallas Auction Party - November 6 at Hotel ZaZa
- St. Jude Evening Under the Stars - November 7 at Omni Dallas Hotel
- A Writer's Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon - November 10 at Dallas Arboretum
- Texas Women's Foundation Luncheon - November 13 at Hilton Anatole
- Operation Kindness Canines, Cats & Cabernet Gala - November 14 at Omni Dallas Hotel
- Cancer Support Community North Texas Red Tie Gala - November 14 at Astoria Event Venue
- Night at the Museum - November 14 at The Perot Museum
- Dallas Holocaust Museum Hope for Humanity - November 18 at Hyatt Regency Dallas
- Chi Omega Christmas Market Preview Party - November 19 at Dallas World Trade Center 11th floor
- Grant Halliburton Foundation Hope Party - November 20 at The Statler
- Texas Ballet Theater Tutu Chic Luncheon & Fashion Show - December 1 at Winspear Opera House