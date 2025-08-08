Where to drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 new happy hours for August
August is back to school time, but just because summer is winding down doesn't mean happy hour has to end. (If anything, the opposite.) This edition of Where to Drink, our monthly roundup of the best new happy hours, comes in the nick of time, with five specials in Dallas.
Here's where to drink in Dallas this month:
Los Amigos
Plano Mexican sports bar has drink specials and happy hour every Thursday. They have a range of discounted drinks including $5 tequila shots and frozen margaritas, $6 classic margaritas, $8 spicy ranch water, and $9 palomas. Bites include four beef and chicken taquitos for $10. Happy hour runs from 6 pm to close.
Lucy's Yard
Dog-friendly bar at Watters Creek in Allen recently opened and is already bringing out all the drink specials. They have draft beers for $4, classic wells drinks for $5, and $6 frozen drinks such as pina coladas or margaritas. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday from 3-7 pm.
Oak Highlands Brewery
The Richardson brewery in the Core District relocated from its Lake Highlands location in May and offers fun events every night such as trivia and live music. For cheap drinkers, the best night is Tuesday when they offer flights for $8. Flights consist of four glasses, four-ounces each, with a choice of any of the brewery's 20 beers on tap such as Freaky Deaky and Derelict IPA.
Owl Bar
Frisco bar has happy hour Monday through Friday, plus daily drink specials. Happy hour features $2 off any drink. Daily specials, which aren’t included in the happy hour discount, feature beer, shots, and classic cocktails such as Manhattan or old fashioned for $7-$10 Monday through Sunday.
Sportsbook
Bishop Arts sports bar with plenty of TVs (24 to be exact) for gameday viewing has drink specials Monday through Friday. They have an all day happy hour Tuesday featuring $6 Crown and Down and 25 percent off appetizers such as fried pickles and mini corn dogs; bottles of wine are half off on Wednesdays. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, happy hour is from 11 am-6 pm.