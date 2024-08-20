Women Chef News
Dallas' Restaurant Beatrice extends game-changing culinary program
A Dallas restaurant that's been a champion of women in the industry is doubling down: Restaurant Beatrice, which launched a program in 2023 to promote women in leadership roles in the restaurant industry, will continue its partnership with Dallas College for a second semester.
The Oak Cliff restaurant piloted the Women in Restaurants Leadership Program (WRLP), an eight-week, tuition-free program in January 2024, and according to a release, the first round was a smashing success.
From the first post-class survey, they learned that
- 82 percent of the students received job/stage opportunities
- 100 percent of the students would recommend the class to others
- 100 percent of the students felt the class improved their career prospects
Due to that remarkable success of the WRLP spring semester, they'll repeat class in the fall.
Enrollment is open to everyone, men included. The tuition-free program will allow students to stage with the best restaurants in the city including Beatrice, Zen Sushi, rye, Roots Southern Kitchen, the Duro Hospitality Group, and Crown Block.
Students also participate in a Capstone dinner to replenish costs for incoming students. That dinner will take place on Monday, October 28 at 6 pm at Dallas College's Culinary School. Leadership from Beatrice and Duro Hospitality will train and supervise this Capstone. Students will demonstrate their improved skills and knowledge to execute a dinner for the public to support and enjoy.
The program was conceived by Restaurant Beatrice owner and chef Michelle Carpenter with a goal of helping retain and advance more women in the industry and creating a more positive restaurant culture. Restaurant Beatrice is the Oak Cliff restaurant that celebrates Louisiana-style hospitality and culture which opened in 2022.
A 2022 study by the National Restaurant Association found that women enter the restaurant workforce at a higher rate than men but do not hold leadership positions.
To enroll and apply for a tuition-waiver, email Steve DeShazo, Senior Workforce Director for Dallas College's Culinary School at sdeshazo@dallascollege.edu.