Dallas cancer-support nonprofit paints the town red at 20th anniversary gala

What: Red Tie Gala benefiting Cancer Support Community North Texas

Where: Empire Room

The 411: Third time's the charm for Cancer Support Community North Texas, which had postponed its big 20th anniversary celebration twice due to COVID-19. It was worth the wait.

On April 29, more than 250 people came together for the organization’s second Red Tie Gala, which raised crucial funds to further the nonprofit’s mission to provide no-cost emotional and social support for local cancer patients and their families.

Emceed by WFAA Good Morning Texas anchor Hannah Davis, the red-themed event (the organization’s iconic welcoming “front door” color) was chaired by Laura and Doug Wheat and Susan and Scott Salka. CSCNT executive director Mirchelle Louis welcomed guests and championed their support from stage, and National Cancer Support Community CEO Debbie Weir flew in from Washington, D.C. to underscore the importance of the organization’s work.

Guests enjoyed plentiful tapas, professional dancers from Vow to Dance (who led them through swing-style dances), silent and live auctions, and a fun game of “Heads or Tails.”

Dr. Lucy Gildea, chief innovation officer of product and science at Mary Kay Inc., received this year’s prestigious “Thrive” award.

For more information about Cancer Support Community North Texas and the services they provide to the public, visit their website.

Who: Chris Franklin, Tiffany Franklin, Darryl Miao, Winjie Miao, Kyler Wheat, Michelle Holaender, Dr. Jorge Corona, Jon Mellon, Dawn Mellon, Rebecca Henderson, Kendrick Azubuike, Brad Nowakowski, LaMar Greenwood, Mark Soloman, Brittney Webb, Melissa Threkeld, Doug Hawthorne, Martha Hawthorne, Janet Moll, Dave Ashworth, Katy Arbour, and Mike Arbour.