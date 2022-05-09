Home » Society
Red Tie Gala

Dallas cancer-support nonprofit paints the town red at 20th anniversary gala

Dallas cancer-support charity paints town red at 20th anniversary gala

By
Chris Franklin, Tifany Franklin
Chris Franklin, Tiffany Franklin Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Darryl Miao, Winjie Miao
Darryl Miao, Winjie Miao Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Kyler Wheat, Laura Wheat, Michelle Holaender & Dr. Jorge Corona
Kyler Wheat, Laura Wheat, Michelle Holaender, Dr. Jorge Corona Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Jon & Dawn Mellon, Rebecca Henderson
Jon Mellon, Dawn Mellon, Rebecca Henderson Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Mirchelle Louis, Debbie Weir
Mirchelle Louis, Debbie Weir Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Kendrick Azubuike, Brad Nowakowski, LaMar Greenwood
Kendrick Azubuike, Brad Nowakowski, LaMar Greenwood Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Mark Soloman, Brittney Webb
Mark Soloman, Brittney Webb Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Dr. Lucy Gildea, Melissa Threkeld
Dr. Lucy Gildea, Melissa Threkeld Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Doug Hawthorne, Martha Hawthorne
Doug Hawthorne, Martha Hawthorne Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Janet Moll & Dave Ashworth
Janet Moll, Dave Ashworth Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
Katy & Mike Arbour
Katy Arbour, Mike Arbour Photo courtesy of Red Tie Gala
What: Red Tie Gala benefiting Cancer Support Community North Texas

Where: Empire Room

The 411: Third time's the charm for Cancer Support Community North Texas, which had postponed its big 20th anniversary celebration twice due to COVID-19. It was worth the wait.

On April 29, more than 250 people came together for the organization’s second Red Tie Gala, which raised crucial funds to further the nonprofit’s mission to provide no-cost emotional and social support for local cancer patients and their families.

Emceed by WFAA Good Morning Texas anchor Hannah Davis, the red-themed event (the organization’s iconic welcoming “front door” color) was chaired by Laura and Doug Wheat and Susan and Scott Salka. CSCNT executive director Mirchelle Louis welcomed guests and championed their support from stage, and National Cancer Support Community CEO Debbie Weir flew in from Washington, D.C. to underscore the importance of the organization’s work.

Guests enjoyed plentiful tapas, professional dancers from Vow to Dance (who led them through swing-style dances), silent and live auctions, and a fun game of “Heads or Tails.”

Dr. Lucy Gildea, chief innovation officer of product and science at Mary Kay Inc., received this year’s prestigious “Thrive” award.

For more information about Cancer Support Community North Texas and the services they provide to the public, visit their website.

