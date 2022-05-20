Grammy-winning singer shows how men can step up at Genesis luncheon

For more than 37 years, Genesis has been providing shelter, safety, and support for women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

But men are the ones responsible for stopping the cycle, and that's why Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton was the special guest at this year's fundraising luncheon.

Bolton has worked for years through his Michael Bolton Charities to support multiple programs and organizations that save women from abuse, attending rallies, appealing to Congress, and even recently launching a specialized music therapy program to assist victims in coping with abuse trauma.

VIPs arrived early to the Hilton Anatole for a pre-lunch reception, where they could snap a picture with the famous singer before joining hundreds of Genesis fans in the ballroom.

The nonprofit's senior director of development, Amy Norton, welcomed the crowd before introducing luncheon chairs Beth and Fin Ewing.

Fin Ewing was also one of three recipients of this year's HeRO Award, joining Cameron Doan and Bill Duvall in the honor.

Named for Genesis' men's auxiliary group HeROs (He Respects Others), the award applauds men who use their voice and influence to take a public stand against domestic violence.

After a rousing invocation from Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson, guests enjoyed a three-course meal before settling in to watch a chat between Bolton and Genesis CEO Jan Langbein.

The singer, who is best known for such tunes as "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Can We Be Lovers," disarmed the crowd with his dry humor and playful wit before debuting a song he wrote during the pandemic titled "Beautiful World."

All told, the 29th annual event raised $800,000 for Genesis, which in the last year alone saw 3,700 women and children at its emergency shelter, transitional housing apartments, and nonresidential counseling office.