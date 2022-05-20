Home » Society
Beautiful World

Grammy-winning singer shows how men can step up at Genesis luncheon

Grammy-winning singer shows how men can step up at Genesis luncheon

By
Genesis 2022 luncheon
The Hilton Anatole ballroom was packed with supporters. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Michael Bolton and Jan Langbein, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO
Michael Bolton and Jan Langbein Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Michael Bolton and Genesis staff
Michael Bolton with some of the Gensis staff. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Amy Norton
Gensis senior director of development Amy Norton. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Fin and Beth Ewing
Luncheon chairs Fin and Beth Ewing. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Michael Bolton
Bolton debuted a new song called "Beautiful World." Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Fin and Beth Ewing, Nancy Best, Honorable Judge Clay Jenkins
Fin and Beth Ewing, Nancy Best, Honorable Judge Clay Jenkins Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Bill Duvall and Fin Ewing, HeRO’s Award Recipients
HeRO’s Award recipients Bill Duvall and Fin Ewing. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson
The Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson led the invocation before lunch was served. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Bill and Rusty Duvall (VIP Hosts), Michael Bolton, Beth and Fin Ewing (Luncheon Chairs)
Bill and Rusty Duvall, Michael Bolton, Beth and Fin Ewing Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Jan Langbein, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO and Michael Bolton
Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO Jan Langbein and Michael Bolton Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Genesis 2022 luncheon
The luncheon raised $800,000 for Genesis. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Genesis 2022 luncheon
Michael Bolton and Jan Langbein, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO
Michael Bolton and Genesis staff
Amy Norton
Fin and Beth Ewing
Michael Bolton
Fin and Beth Ewing, Nancy Best, Honorable Judge Clay Jenkins
Bill Duvall and Fin Ewing, HeRO’s Award Recipients
Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson
Bill and Rusty Duvall (VIP Hosts), Michael Bolton, Beth and Fin Ewing (Luncheon Chairs)
Jan Langbein, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support CEO and Michael Bolton
Genesis 2022 luncheon

For more than 37 years, Genesis has been providing shelter, safety, and support for women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

But men are the ones responsible for stopping the cycle, and that's why Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton was the special guest at this year's fundraising luncheon.

Bolton has worked for years through his Michael Bolton Charities to support multiple programs and organizations that save women from abuse, attending rallies, appealing to Congress, and even recently launching a specialized music therapy program to assist victims in coping with abuse trauma.

VIPs arrived early to the Hilton Anatole for a pre-lunch reception, where they could snap a picture with the famous singer before joining hundreds of Genesis fans in the ballroom.

The nonprofit's senior director of development, Amy Norton, welcomed the crowd before introducing luncheon chairs Beth and Fin Ewing.

Fin Ewing was also one of three recipients of this year's HeRO Award, joining Cameron Doan and Bill Duvall in the honor.

Named for Genesis' men's auxiliary group HeROs (He Respects Others), the award applauds men who use their voice and influence to take a public stand against domestic violence.

After a rousing invocation from Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson, guests enjoyed a three-course meal before settling in to watch a chat between Bolton and Genesis CEO Jan Langbein.

The singer, who is best known for such tunes as "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Can We Be Lovers," disarmed the crowd with his dry humor and playful wit before debuting a song he wrote during the pandemic titled "Beautiful World."

All told, the 29th annual event raised $800,000 for Genesis, which in the last year alone saw 3,700 women and children at its emergency shelter, transitional housing apartments, and nonresidential counseling office.

Read These Next
Seventeen band K-pop
Global K-pop sensation Seventeen kicks it in North Texas on new tour
Cynthia Izaguirre, Cynt Marshall
Dallas luncheon honors TV anchor & Mavs CEO for work with foster kids
Harry Styles
Dallas one of only 13 cities in the world to host this pop star pop-up