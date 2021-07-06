Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ring up top Dallas planner, baker, DJ for glamorous wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and from all the details divulged on social media, this American royal wedding was B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

"The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," Carson Daly, their Voice-co-star, who officiated the ceremony, said on Today. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them .. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

It's no wonder the couple relied on some of Dallas' top wedding vendors to pull off the opulent affair, which took place at Blake's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, about two hours north of Dallas.

From their renowned wedding planner to their TV-famous cake artist, here are the Dallas vendors who brought Gwen and Blake's stunning day together — and got big shout-outs from the new Mr. and Mrs. on social media.

Wedding planning and design: Todd Fiscus

Dallas-based wedding planner to the stars, Todd Fiscus, was the very first tag in Gwen and Blake's Instagram post about their wedding on Saturday. He dropped his own Insta-hint that he was making "a magical weekend happen," and was among the first to repost some of the happy couple's wedding snaps.

The owner of Todd Events, one of the country's premier event planning firms, said one of his favorite details was their opulent vintage cake with the special cowboy cake topper (read on).

Wedding cake: Fancy Cakes by Lauren

To create their dream cake, Gwen and Blake called on baker Lauren Kitchens, owner of Fancy Cakes by Lauren off Central Expressway in North Dallas. Kitchens, one of the most sought-after wedding cake artists in Dallas and a winner on Food Network Challenge, created a five-tier vintage-inspired cake that was as sentimental as it was stunning.

"This wasn’t just a wedding cake we made for two superstars," Kitchens says in an Instagram post. "Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parents' wedding cake. Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honor them with this cake."

In a sketch posted on Instagram, Kitchens reveals the cake featured 4-inch-tall tiers with swan pillars to separate three tiers; heavy piping, large ruffle garlands, drop-string work, puffy boards on tier edges, tiny sugar flowers, sugar filigree, bells, and lace ruffled under cake.

Kitchens used what she called the "lost art of free-hand piping called Lambeth Cake Design ... Complete with white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers, and white chocolate cherubs…. All of the small piping details are layers upon layers of intricate Royal icing that creates an elaborate cake design fit for (literally) America royalty."

And, the cake topper? A bride and her cowboy, of course.

Fiscus posted that, per Gwen's request, his team "purchased one and repainted it for them."

Reception DJ: DJ Lucy Wrubel

Blake and Gwen could've hired any singer, band, or DJ in the world to perform at their reception, and they went with Dallas' favorite DJ, Lucy Wrubel.

"[S]aturday was pure magic ... y’all make me believe in the Glory of True LOVE," Wrubel posted on Instagram.

Their first dance as husband and wife was performed to "If you Leave," better known as the Pretty in Pink song, Wrubel revealed.

"CUE 'If You Leave' by OMD and turn it up….. was so super sweet and cool…." she posted.

So this is officially the song of summer, and the '80s are officially back, right?

Decor: Posh Couture Rentals

Many a Dallas party planner has called upon Posh Couture Rentals party supply and rental shop for dishware, seating, and much more. They supply rentals for parties all over the nation, they say online.

"We’re all just a girl watching America’s sweethearts @blakeshelton @gwenstefani follow true love," they posted on Instagram. "Congrats to one our favorite couples of all time! ... Thank you for bringing us to the table. We will forever geek out over this."

Is it possible the Champagne coupes Gwen and Blake were toasting with came from Posh? We don't know for sure, but if they needed some delivered to Oklahoma on a dime, all they had to do was call the Posh Emergency Haute Line.

Ceremony music: Dallas String Quartet

Did Gwen process down the aisle — toward groom Blake and officiant Carson Daly — to "Here Comes the Bride" or something (no doubt) a little less traditional? No word on this important note yet, but we do know the ceremony music was provided by the Dallas String Quartet.

As first reported by CBS 11, "The DSQ performs as a quartet or with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar, and piano. It isn’t clear which took part in the Shelton-Stefani wedding."

DSQ is a popular choice for Dallas couples who want instrumental music performed by classically trained musicians; their selections range from Bach to Bon Jovi.

"Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton and thank you for inviting us to be a part of your big day!," the group posted on Instagram. "As musicians, it was an absolute honor to play at the wedding of two music industry legends. We’re raising a glass to you both and @toddevents for such a beautiful evening!"