Wine-filled Dallas gala pulls a cork-popping $5.4 million for American Heart Association

Cayce Dever, Ebony Jones, Angie Babin, Byron Babin
Cayce Dever, Ebony Jones, Angie Babin, Byron Babin Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Heather VacLav
Heather VacLav Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Lindsay Klimek, Amy Grimes
Lindsay Klimek, Amy Grimes Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Chris LaTurno, Lisa LaTurno
Chris LaTurno, Lisa LaTurno Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Ron Olsson, Bob Pluth, Lorinda Teague, Ryan Swanson
Ron Olsson, Bob Pluth, Lorinda Teague, Ryan Swanson Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Cotes du Coeur auction bidding
An "Open Your Heart" campaign raised more than $1.45 million.  Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Emerald City Allstars Band
Emerald City Allstars Band entertains at the after-party. Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Cotes du Coeur
Guests were served a six-course meal prepared by top Dallas chefs. Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
Cotes du Coeur
Over 1,000 bottles were offered on silent auction. Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
What: Côtes du Coeur benefiting American Heart Association

Where: Omni Dallas Hotel

The 411: Patrons sipped and bid, bid and sipped their way to a record-breaking night at the 30th anniversary edition of American Heart Association's fine wine auction and celebrity chef dinner, Côtes du Coeur

Attendees of the sold-out August 21 gala savored a six-course dinner and wine pairings from 27 renowned U.S. wineries. Throughout the night, they placed competitive bids in a silent auction featuring about 1,000 bottles of wine — including rare wines, hard-to-find vintages, and exclusive wine trips — watched a bid board, and raised paddles in a live auction of luxurious packages and experiences. 

Dr. Donald Olson of Torii Mor Winery received the 2021 Tête du Cuvée honoree for his outstanding impact in the winery community, and heart disease survivor Heather L. VacLav led an "Open Your Heart" campaign that raised more than $1.45 million in contributions on the spot.

Guests then danced the night away to the sounds of Emerald City Allstars Band at the AT&T After Party. It was all led by event chairs Mark and Jennifer Sanders (she, a heart transplant recipient). 

Funds raised go directly toward AHA's cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, both locally and nationwide.

Who: Participating chefs (lead) Richard Chamberlain (Chamberlain’s Steak & Fish), Kent Rathbun (imoto), John Tesar (Knife), Dean Fearing (Fearing’s Restaurant), Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s Restaurant at HALL Arts Hotel), Gerard Thompson (Rough Creek Lodge & Resort), Janice Provost (Parigi), Eric Dreyer (Monarch). 

Attendees Cayce Dever, Ebony Jones, Angie and Byron BabinLindsay Klimek, Amy GrimesChris and Lisa LaTurnoRon Olsson, Bob Pluth, Lorinda Teague, Ryan Swanson, Jennifer and Mark Sanders, Melissa and Steve Grimshaw, Kelly and Dave Pfeil, Trisha and Rick Allen, Patti and Joe Brayton, Gina and Jonathan Park, Carol and Matt Holmes, and many more.

