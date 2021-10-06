Stylish Dallas socialites exhibit the art of fashion at sparkling Crystal Charity event

This year's Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed event did things a little differently.

Instead of the traditional luncheon and fashion show honoring a particular designer, normally held at Neiman Marcus downtown, the afternoon fundraiser celebrated its partnership with the classic Dallas department store at its NorthPark location.

The event, rebranded Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas and The Art of Fashion, culminated in a seated Champagne tea that was originally set for the courtyard, but moved indoors due to rain.

But some things remained the same, namely honoring some of the city's most philanthropic — and stylish — women.

Fashion show chair Lisa Cooley, Neiman Marcus president/chief customer officer David Goubert, and Neiman Marcus vice president/market general manager Mary McGreevy welcomed the impeccably dressed crowd with a sparkling (both wine and water) reception on the third floor, before ushering everyone into the fashion show.

This year's honorees — Marybeth Conlon, Tiffany Divis, Jennifer Dix, Cate Ford, Cara French, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Karla McKinley, Amy Prestidge, and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman — took to the runway, with Hall of Fame honoree Mary Clare Finney doing the final strut before a parade of fall fashions drew "oohs" and "ahhhs" from the attendees.

Supporters in the crowd included Sunie Solomon, Kelly Carter, Lindsay Ballotta, Lisa Troutt, Lynley McAnalley, Ciara Cooley, Brooke Davenport, Joan Schnitzer Levvy, Bianca Elise, Michelle Lobell, Kara Axley, Ashley Hunt, Bianca Allison, Kim McCue, Shannon Pettle, Debbie Brock, Kim Miller, Lynn McBee, and Pat Harloe.

Typically regarded as the start of autumn society season in Dallas, Crystal Charity's Ten Best Dressed was pushed a little later this year due to coronavirus (it was not held in 2020).

But the independent nonprofit's grand finale, the Crystal Charity Ball, is still set for December 4 at the Hilton Anatole.

Chaired by Leslie Diers, the ball is both an opportunity for Dallasites to dress to the nines and a reason to celebrate the independent nonprofit's beneficiaries.

The 2021 recipients include: