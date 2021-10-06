Home » Society
10 Best Dressed

Stylish Dallas socialites exhibit the art of fashion at sparkling Crystal Charity event

Dallas socialites exhibit the art of fashion at Crystal Charity event

By
Sunie Solomon, Kelly Carter, Lindsay Ballotta
Sunie Solomon, Kelly Carter, Lindsay Ballotta Photo by Ashley Gongora
Lisa Troutt, Lisa Cooley
Lisa Troutt, Lisa Cooley Photo by Ashley Gongora
Lynley McAnalley, Ciara Cooley
Lynley McAnalley, Ciara Cooley Photo by Ashley Gongora
Brooke Davenport, Joan Schnitzer Levvy
Brooke Davenport, Joan Schnitzer Levvy Photo by Ashley Gongora
Bianca Elise, Michelle Lobell
Bianca Elise, Michelle Lobell Photo by Ashley Gongora
Kara Axley, Ashley Hunt, Bianca Allison
Kara Axley, Ashley Hunt, Bianca Allison Photo by Ashley Gongora
Kim McCue, Shannon Pettle, Debbie Brock
Kim McCue, Shannon Pettle, Debbie Brock Photo by Ashley Gongora
Kim Miller, Lynn McBee, Pat Harloe
Kim Miller, Lynn McBee, Pat Harloe Photo by Ashley Gongora
Mary Clare Finney
2021 Hall of Fame Honoree Mary Clare Finney Photo by Ashley Gongora
Marybeth Conlon
Honoree Marybeth Conlon Photo by Ashley Gongora
Tiffany Divis
Honoree Tiffany Divis Photo by Ashley Gongora
Jennifer Dix
Honoree Jennifer Dix Photo by Ashley Gongora
Cate Ford
Honoree Cate Ford Photo by Ashley Gongora
Cara French
Honoree Cara French Photo by Ashley Gongora
Libby Hegi
Honoree Libby Hegi Photo by Ashley Gongora
Kim Hext
Honoree Kim Hext Photo by Ashley Gongora
Karla McKinley
Honoree Karla McKinley Photo by Ashley Gongora
Amy Prestidge
Honoree Amy Prestidge Photo by Ashley Gongora
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Honoree Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Photo by Ashley Gongora
This year's Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed event did things a little differently.

Instead of the traditional luncheon and fashion show honoring a particular designer, normally held at Neiman Marcus downtown, the afternoon fundraiser celebrated its partnership with the classic Dallas department store at its NorthPark location.

The event, rebranded Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas and The Art of Fashion, culminated in a seated Champagne tea that was originally set for the courtyard, but moved indoors due to rain.

But some things remained the same, namely honoring some of the city's most philanthropic — and stylish — women.

Fashion show chair Lisa Cooley, Neiman Marcus president/chief customer officer David Goubert, and Neiman Marcus vice president/market general manager Mary McGreevy welcomed the impeccably dressed crowd with a sparkling (both wine and water) reception on the third floor, before ushering everyone into the fashion show.

This year's honorees — Marybeth Conlon, Tiffany Divis, Jennifer Dix, Cate Ford, Cara French, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Karla McKinley, Amy Prestidge, and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman — took to the runway, with Hall of Fame honoree Mary Clare Finney doing the final strut before a parade of fall fashions drew "oohs" and "ahhhs" from the attendees.

Supporters in the crowd included Sunie Solomon, Kelly Carter, Lindsay BallottaLisa TrouttLynley McAnalley, Ciara CooleyBrooke Davenport, Joan Schnitzer LevvyBianca Elise, Michelle LobellKara Axley, Ashley Hunt, Bianca AllisonKim McCue, Shannon Pettle, Debbie BrockKim Miller, Lynn McBee, and Pat Harloe.

Typically regarded as the start of autumn society season in Dallas, Crystal Charity's Ten Best Dressed was pushed a little later this year due to coronavirus (it was not held in 2020).

But the independent nonprofit's grand finale, the Crystal Charity Ball, is still set for December 4 at the Hilton Anatole.

Chaired by Leslie Diers, the ball is both an opportunity for Dallasites to dress to the nines and a reason to celebrate the independent nonprofit's beneficiaries.

The 2021 recipients include:

  • Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation ($936,831)
  • Café Momentum ($506,625)
  • Dallas CASA ($396,000)
  • Dallas Children's Advocacy Center ($1,000,000)
  • Dallas Symphony Association, Inc. ($750,000)
  • Network of Community Ministries ($926,635)
  • Phoenix House Texas ($375,000)
  • Scottish Rite for Children ($500,000)
