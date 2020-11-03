DIFFA and Dallas Contemporary lead this lineup of COVID-friendly fundraisers in November

UPDATE: As of November 5, Dallas Contemporary has postponed its Car Ball until spring 2021, a spokeswoman says. Check the website and social media pages for updates.

As the coronavirus continues to keep gatherings off-limits, Dallas-area nonprofits continue to innovate to raise vital funds for their programs and services.

They're getting more creative every day. From a popular auction of holiday wreaths going virtual to a socially distanced, drive-in style "car ball," these upcoming fundraisers are sure to be different — but no less fun and important. (See a list of previously announced November events here.)

Here are six new ones to check out for November:

Fashion Meets Mask benefiting Fashion Group International, November 5-30

More than 50 celebrities and designers have created masks for "Fashion Meets Mask," an exhibit and virtual auction that will raise funds for scholarships to aspiring fashion designers. The display will be on view for free at Galleria Dallas, November 5-30. Each mask is also being auctioned online to benefit the Dallas chapter of Fashion Group International, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to fashion design and fashion merchandising students across North Texas. Read more about it in this story. The public can view "Fashion Meets Mask" on Level One of Galleria Dallas then bid online using the QR code onsite at the exhibition or by visiting the auction site here.

A Virtual Taste of West Dallas benefiting Wesley-Rankin Community Center, November 8

A Taste of West Dallas supports Wesley-Rankin Community Center and participating West Dallas restaurants. For the first time, they are providing donors and sponsors a virtual experience, at 6 pm November 8. A pre-taped show online will feature West Dallas chefs and restaurateurs presenting their establishments and a few of their popular dishes, spiced up by updates from Wesley-Rankin and special prize drawings. Participating restaurants/caterers are 3015 at Trinity Groves (with Chef Sharon Van Meter), Steam Theory Brewing Company, Saint Rocco’s at Trinity Groves, Locura Dallas, and Frida’s Tacos. A $50 ticket gets each attendee a "reward card" redeemable at one of the participating restaurants, as well as one prize-drawing ticket. Wesley-Rankin Community Center (WRCC) partners with their West Dallas neighbors by providing education and resources to drive community transformation. More information and tickets are available here.

DIFFA/Dallas 25th Annual Holiday Wreath Collection, November 9-13

DIFFA/Dallas’ 25th annual Holiday Wreath Collection, aptly themed "Home for the Holidays," will be a reimagined event, featuring the popular holiday-themed auction taking place virtually. DIFFA/Dallas will host the event on their website and will include some nostalgic-style holiday specials, including holiday performances. A selection of DIFFA Wreaths will be on display each day between 3-6 pm at the Tower Club in Downtown Dallas so patrons can see the custom works of art in person before they bid online, if they'd like. This year’s silent auction will feature a collection of one-of-a-kind designer holiday wreaths, as well as holiday décor, artwork, and home accessories. The virtual auction is free to join, here.

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Dream Builders Luncheon, November 12

Dallas Area Habitat will celebrate the community, highlight their work, and showcase the success of their partner families at this first-ever virtual event. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about personal stories of Habitat families, hear from guest speakers, and give back from the comfort of their own home. The event aims to build awareness for housing equity and raise money to advance Habitat’s mission. Special guest speakers include Lee Bird, CEO for At Home, and an interview with Jim Lites, chairman and alternate governor for the Dallas Stars, along with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Kirk Franklin and NBC5 anchor Deborah Ferguson. The event takes place 12-1 pm November 12; it is free to attend, but donations are welcome and registration is available here.

Dallas Contemporary Car Ball, November 12

Dallas Contemporary will present its first ever Car Ball, a socially distanced, drive-in style event. Guests will be welcomed by a collection of low-riders leading them into a loop around the new parking lot. The tour will take attendees through a visual and musical journey with DJs, a dance performance by friendswithyou, digital projections, a tattoo parlor, and more. Safe rest stops will be provided for drinks and nibbles. Timed entry tickets are priced at $100 for a two-hour visit and at $275 for an all-nighter option. Proceeds from the evening will raise vital funds for Dallas Contemporary in a year where the health crisis forced the museum to temporarily close in mid-March. Tickets and more information here.

Buckner International Virtual 5K Run for Hope, November 14-15

Dallas-based nonprofit Buckner International is holding its first-ever virtual 5K run to benefit its various international services and initiatives. As a pandemic-friendly event for the family, participants can run or walk anywhere they choose on Saturday, November 14 or Sunday, November 15. Adult registration costs $30 and includes a race shirt and bib. Children 12 and under cost $15 to register, which also includes race shirt and bib. Pet race bandanas are available for $6. Registration must be completed by November 3 to guarantee receipt of race packets prior to the race. Those who register after November 3 may receive their packets after the race. For more information and to register, visit Buckner.org/RunForHope.