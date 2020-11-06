This year, the popular DIFFA/Dallas Holiday Wreath Collection's theme is a little on the (reindeer) nose. Called "Home for the Holidays," the fundraiser is going virtual due to the coronavirus, but participants shouldn't expect any less of a party.

Instead of just one night of eating, drinking, and being merry, the reimagined event is now a week-long affair. From November 9-13, bidders can vie for their favorite designer wreaths online while also enjoying special holiday performances.

If you'd still like to get a gander at the gorgeous wreaths in person before you bid, the Tower Club in downtown Dallas will display a selection of these festive works from 3-6 pm during the same week.

In addition to the avant garde and traditional main attractions, patrons can also bid on holiday decor, artwork, and home accessories. There will even be a wreath from designer Verona Martinez, released from the DIFFA archives exclusively for this event.

"We are proud to continue the tradition of our annual Wreath event while making it safe and accessible to even more of the community," says Wreath's event chair, Dr. Zachary Ripp. "We hope you can join us for this festive and meaningful event that helps support organizations who serve men, women, and children living with HIV/AIDS throughout the holiday season."

Over the years, DIFFA/Dallas' holiday event has included wreaths by designers from such brands as Tiffany & Co., Aston Martin, Neiman Marcus, Mary Kay, Moet & Chandon, Kathy Kincaid, and more, and this year will continue to dazzle with coveted holiday-themed donations.

Please visit www.diffadallas.org/wreath for additional event and auction information, and check out scenes from last's year Wreath celebration below.