Nicole Kidman + more celebs raise $3.1M at inaugural amfAR Dallas gala
It was a night of music, star power, and meaningful giving as amfAR — The Foundation for AIDS Research — hosted its inaugural Dallas gala on October 4, raising a remarkable $3.1 million for the organization’s lifesaving biomedical research programs.
The black-tie affair took place at the home of Kathleen and Scott Kirby, who opened their doors to some of Dallas’ most generous and glamorous supporters.
A dynamic opening set by Parson James paved the way for the evening's host, actress Teri Hatcher, to open the program with heartfelt remarks about the critical importance of HIV research. The Kirbys echoed that message, emphasizing the urgency of continued innovation in HIV research — particularly in Dallas, where more than 20,000 residents are living with HIV.
Teri Hatcher.Photo by Ryan Emberley
T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, amfAR board co-chairs, saluted the city’s ongoing support, noting that “this community has rallied behind us for 25 years now, raising more than $65 million for our work.”
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki took the stage to present the Philanthropic Leadership Award to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family, commending their profound impact in Dallas and beyond.
Haley Anderson, Caroline Jones Moldawer, Chambers Jones, Jessica Donnell, and Jordan Jones Munoz accepted on behalf of the family, sharing gratitude and reflection. “Seeing the difference that amfAR can make in people’s lives has been a powerful reminder of the importance of giving back,” Donnell said. “It’s a lesson we learned early from our grandparents and parents and one that we will pass down to our next generation.”
Later in the evening, actress and longtime amfAR supporter Nicole Kidman presented Taylor Sheridan with amfAR’s Award of Inspiration, honoring his creative vision and philanthropic commitment. Accepting his award, Sheridan urged the audience to act with generosity. “Success means nothing if you don’t find a way to give back,” he said. “All it takes is people coming together and giving a little money — and then you can find cures and you can find change.”
Taylor and Nicole Sheridan.Photo by Ryan Emberley
In true Hollywood fashion, Sheridan surprised the crowd with two exclusive auction packages, offering lucky bidders set visits, walk-on roles, and meet-and-greets with the cast of one of his iconic shows.
The legendary Diana Ross closed out the night with a performance that had the crowd on its feet. She delivered a joyful medley of classics including “I’m Coming Out,” “More Today Than Yesterday,” “Baby Love,” “Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.” Guests sang and danced beneath the stars, capping the evening in pure joy.
amfAR The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has raised nearly $950 million in support of its programs and has awarded more than 3,800 grants to research teams worldwide.