It's Giving Glam
Black Tie Dinner 2024's cyber theme equals real-world impact in Dallas
A black tunnel illuminated with rainbow LED light rods transported more than 2,000 guests at this year's Black Tie Dinner into "Simulation," a safe and inclusive space where they could celebrate being themselves.
The cyber-tinged theme manifested itself in another welcome way at the 43rd annual fundraising gala, held on November 16 at the Sheraton Dallas. For the first time, closed captioning was added to all programming, along with ASL interpretation.
But wait, there were even more firsts! Following an introduction by the night's virtual host, "Prism," the crowd was welcomed with a performance by indie pop duo Fly By Midnight.
Fly By Midnight.Photo by John Strange, Selig Polyscope Company
Then, this year's co-chairs Dustin Vyers and Liliana Villarreal announced that in 2025, Villarreal will be joined by Deirdre Coleman, making history as the first time Black Tie Dinner will be chaired by two women.
The dinner, which is the the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ fundraiser, also happened to coincide with the close of Transgender Awareness Week. To help honor the importance of transgender advocacy, three of the night's awards were presented to transgender recipients.
Dylan Mulvaney, the actress and activist who has become a bold voice for the trans and queer community, was presented with the Black Tie Dinner Equality Award.
“Every single person should love to be who you are,” said Mulvaney in her acceptance speech. “We're showing the world that love is stronger than fear, that joy is more powerful than hate, and that being yourself and liking yourself is the most revolutionary fight of all.”
Carter Brown.Photo by Bryan Chatlien, Chatlien Photo
Carter Brown, co-founder and executive director of the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, accepted the 2024 Kuchling Humanitarian Award for his lifelong commitment to advancing Black transgender rights. Brown is the first transgender recipient of this award — add that to the "firsts" tally!
Trans activist and Houston native Landon Richie was the recipient of the Trailblazer Award.
Landon Richie.Photo by Bryan Chatlien, Chatlien Photo
Following a savory surf-and-turf dinner and a paddle raise for the 20 local beneficiaries supported by Black Tie Dinner, Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson and HRC press secretary Brandon Wolf each spoke passionately about the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and the need to continue fighting for progress in the face of mounting political opposition.
“They cannot break a community that has turned pain into power for generations,” Robinson said. “We will make progress by moving hearts and changing minds—one conversation, one dinner table, one workplace, one community at a time.”
Liliana Villarreal, Kelley Robinson, Brandon Wolf, Dustin Vyers.Photo by Bryan Chatlien, Chatlien Photo
The HRC Foundation is a national beneficiary of Black Tie Dinner.
Legendary sports commentator Dale Hansen presented his Ally for Equality Award to Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall regularly uses her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports, notably introducing a Pride celebration for Mavs fans.
Cynt MarshallPhoto by John Strange, Selig Polyscope Company
A spirited live auction led by Jason Lamoreaux, plus a raffle for a credit of $45,000 toward the purchase of a vehicle from Park Place Motorcars Dallas, transitioned into the AfterBlack Party, which had guests up and dancing late into the night.
To date, Black Tie Dinner has raised more than $30 million to LGBTQ+ supportive organizations. Three of this year’s beneficiaries provide critical support to the transgender community.
Jason Lamoreaux and Black Tie Dinner beneficiaries.Photo by John Strange, Selig Polyscope Company
All 2024 local beneficiaries include:
- ASD (former AIDS Services of Dallas)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Lonestar
- Cathedral of Hope
- Celebration Community Church
- Dallas Hope Charities
- Equality Texas Foundation
- Finn's Place
- Galileo Church - North Texas TRANSportation Network
- Grant Halliburton Foundation
- Help Center for LGBT Health and Wellness
- Legacy Cares
- Northaven Church
- Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas
- Pride Frisco
- Resource Center Dallas
- Synergy Wesley Foundation
- Transgender Education Network of Texas
- Transition Resource Action Center
- Turtle Creek Chorale
- Uptown Players
Proceeds from the dinner will be announced on December 19 at The Empire Room in Dallas. The 44th annual Black Tie Dinner will take place on November 8, 2025.