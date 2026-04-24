Milestone event
Dallas Chick Lit Luncheon celebrates 20 years with star Lauren Graham
What: 20th Annual Chick Lit Luncheon benefiting Community Partners of Dallas
Where: Hilton Anatole
The 411: More than 1,100 guests gathered March 27 to celebrate the Chick Lit Luncheon’s emerald anniversary, a milestone 20th year for the beloved literary luncheon supporting Community Partners of Dallas. Chaired by Brooke Bailey and Elizabeth Dacus, with Leigh Anne Haugh as honorary chair, the event featured a lively onstage conversation between Fox4 Good Day anchor Paige Ellenberger and award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Lauren Graham.
Guests arrived in colorful spring attire and mingled during a reception that included interactive “Mission Experience” installations highlighting CPD’s impact - from its Night Response unit to the Rainbow Room resource center - along with a symbolic wall of blue pinwheels in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Top sponsors gathered for a champagne meet-and-greet with Graham, while everyone tried for a chance at raffle prizes including luxury travel, shopping experience, sports tickets, and a designer handbag.
Inside the ballroom, co-chairs welcomed attendees and reflected on the luncheon’s growth from 400 guests to more than 1,100, while continuing to support abused and neglected children across Dallas County. A seated lunch was playfully themed with nods to Graham's hit show Gilmore Girls (such as Emily Gilmore’s formal dinner salad with roasted chicken breast, Boston lettuce, poached pear, candied pecan, gorgonzola, and champagne vinaigrette).
Dr. Robert and Lara Tafel and their daughter Mimi were recognized for their long-standing support of Community Partners of Dallas. CPD president and CEO Joanna Clarke presented Paper Affair owner Melissa Wayte with the 20th Anniversary Partners in Celebration Award. the Paige McDaniel Partners for Children Award to Amazon Web Services.
A powerful program spotlighted CPD’s impact, including moving stories of children served and the organization’s reach to more than 20,000 kids annually. Guests responded with generous donations during a paddle raise, which will support essentials such as school supplies, housing assistance, and basic needs.
The afternoon concluded with an engaging conversation with Graham and covered topics from Graham’s role as the grandmother in Colleen Hoover’s new movie, Reminders of Him; her fond, and funny, memories of her time in Dallas as a graduate student at Southern Methodist University; her career beginnings; her iconic roles as mom Lorelai Gilmore on the popular TV series Gilmore Girls and as Sarah Braverman in Parenthood; her writing process as a bestselling author; and her longevity as an actor and her gratitude for continuing to be offered opportunities.
Who: Allison Miller, Meredith Camp, Tiffany Lawson, Cara Hargrove, Leah Duncan, Anna Martin, Angela Kelcher, Michelle Snedden, Cassie Fuller, Jacob Samson, Cathy James, Juliette Coulter, Lauren Hicks, Heather Hicks, Julia Hicks, Misaki Collins, Ben Leal, Kaileigh Johnson, Misheal Simpson, Alley Murchison, Leslie Madden, Coby Dunlap, Sierra Hughes, De'Erica Blakely, Stephanie Stollenwerck, Francie Mancillas, Lori Christensen, Liesl Kuby, Katie Winston, Patty Georgeadis, Nellie Dunn, Kristi Cooley, Hollie Rice, Laurel O'Dell, Shannon Dusek, Laura Downing, Kim Quinn, Stacey Walker, Lisa Bhattacharya, Amy Camp, Cory Criscoe Kratz, Allison Miller, Elizabeth Saab, Logan Allen, Jamie Kile, Allison Ellis, and many more.