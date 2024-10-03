Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler
Jazz and classical mix at Dallas Symphony Orchestra's New Orleans-style gala
For one night only, Dallasites got to pretend they were in the Big Easy without ever leaving Texas. More than 420 guests gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on September 28 for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's gala, themed this year around the colorful culture of New Orleans.
The evening began with a champagne cocktail reception featuring the David Washburn Jazz Band playing New Orleans-style jazz on the Meyerson’s radial staircase. When the time came to transition to dinner service, members of the DSO Young Musicians played “Oh When the Saints Go Marching In” and led a second-line-style procession down the steps and through the lobby.
It'd be impossible not to follow them.Photo by Sylvia Elzafon
Gala chairs Laura Harris-Means and Patrick Means, along with honorary chairs Cassandra and Avery Johnson, followed with umbrellas waving above their heads to signal to guests that it was time to be seated for an elegant dinner. The New Orleans theme continued with a Creole-inspired menu that included filet of beef, blackened Gulf prawns, asparagus, dauphinoise potatoes, and tricolored carrots.
Patrick Means and Laura Harris-Means led the second line.Photo by Sylvia Elzafon
Spotted at the tables were Venise and Larry Stuart, Marena and Roger Gault, Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld, Rachel and John Koryl, Chuck Steelman, Nancy A. Nasher, David J. Haemisegger, Grace Cook, Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, and District 14 Councilmembers Paul Ridley and Jamie Resendez.
After dinner, guests moved into the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall to enjoy world-renowned pianist Lang Lang in his first appearance with the DSO orchestra since the 2016 DSO gala.
The sold-out concert begin with Dallas Symphony Association chair of the Board of Governors Cece Smith thanking the 1,700 concert attendees. Smith then introduced Michelle Miller Burns, the DSO’s new president and CEO, who reminded the crowd that proceeds from the evening support the DSO’s education programs, including the Young Strings and The Kim Noltemy Young Musicians programs. These programs touch the lives of more than 243,000 North Texas residents annually, including more than 30,000 children.
Laura Harris-Means and Young Strings student Patrick Miranda.Photo by Kristina Bowman
The 28 Young Strings, Young Musicians, and Teen Council students who were in the audience then stood to thunderous applause.
And with that, the legendary Lang Lang took to the stage on piano alongside the DSO, conducted by music director Fabio Luisi. On the program were Rachmaninoff’s expressively virtuosic Second Piano Concerto and two encores, Charlotte Sohy’s "Romance" followed by his own arrangement of the Disney/Elton John hit “Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
Lang Lang during the performance.Photo by Sylvia Elzafon
After the performance, guests returned to a lobby that had been magically transformed into Club Toulouse, an Cajun-flavored after-party experience with savory snacks, sweet desserts, and dancing to tunes spun by DJ Endolena.
Guests danced their hearts out at the after-party.Photo by Sylvia Elzafon
Next year’s gala is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, 2025.