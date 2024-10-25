Birds of a Feather
DSO League's fashion show + luncheon soars with blooming benefactors
The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is already a stunning venue, but it was transformed into a fairy-tale vision of blue, lilac, silver, and gold for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 11th annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show on October 10.
Chaired by Madelaine Lam and Whitney Cameron, with Linda L. Burk, MD and her daughters Jane E. Gilmore, MD and Linda L. Gilmore as honorary chairs, the event took its enchanting inspiration from the feathered theme "Birdsong."
Guests were greeted with flutes of the signature cocktail, Bluebird 76, and the sight of the Instagram-worthy main staircase, which featured a 10-foot-tall gilded gazebo covered in flowers and surrounded by luscious green vines. Perched in the center was a chic bridal gown by the afternoon's Designer Award recipient, Esé Azénabor Grembowski.
The breathtaking display greeted guests on arrival.Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe
After browsing the silent auction and raffle, which included a "glow-up" package, a "get fit" package, and an array of experiences promoting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, guests took their seats for the program and fashion show.
Emcee and sports reporter Lesley McCaslin introduced DSOL president Dixey Arterburn and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's new CEO and president, Michelle Miller Burns, reminding the crowd that the day's celebration recognizes the art of music and fashion.
It also raises funds for the Dallas Symphony Association's education and outreach initiatives. To date, this organization of volunteers has raised more than $22 million in support of those efforts. The funds also support young musicians from communities across DFW who receive instruments and lessons from the world-renowned DSO.
Young Strings members entertained guests.Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe
Additional initiatives include:
- Young Strings — members of which were performing that morning — and The Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concerts, which impact over 20,000 students.
- DSO On the Go, which brings the orchestra outside the Meyerson Symphony Center and into neighborhoods and communities around North Texas.
- MyDSO Concerts, which are specially designed for children and adults on the autism spectrum and with developmental disabilities, and their families, friends, and caregivers.
- Kim Noltemy Young Musicians, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary this past summer. This transformative program establishes free after-school orchestras in southern Dallas, where many schools don’t have music programs. It provides instruments and expert teachers to help build orchestras in communities that are often underserved and underrepresented. This past summer, 380 students participated in these camps, which run alongside the Young Strings camps.
Kudos were given to the event's committee, which includes Katy Mendelsohn Brooks, Claire Catrino, Sharon Lee Clark, Jen Davis, Funmi Omotayo, Jen Sanders, Caitlin Wilson, First VP Fundraising Kristin Cordiak, Fashion Notes Advisor Nikki Beneke, and presenting sponsors Tanya and Daniel Rice.
Urvi Dalal, Desiree LuGurud.Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe
The music rose again as the fashion show began, featuring Esé Azénabor Grembowski and Elah Grembowski; Linda Burke, MD, Jane Gilmore, MD, and Linda Gilmore; Whitney Cameron with Alex and Cole Cameron; Madelaine Lam with Preston Lam; Melissa Graham with Elise and Isla Graham; Tessa Smith and Kristin Hallam; Mandi Bonilla with Violet and Scarlet Wick; Laura Price with Ellie and Lucy Price; Sarah Williams with Mason Williams; Tama Tran and Erica McGraw and Sharon Lee Clark; Ellie Castro with Serena and Siena Castro; Jen Sanders with Jackson Sanders; Kelly Morgan with Myles Morgan; Vida Samii and Jen Huen; Katy Mendelsohn Brooks with Sophia Brooks; Caitlin Wilson with Chloe Wilson; and Urvi Dalal and Desiree LuGurud.
Attendees enjoyed an elegant lunch.Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe
After the energetic live auction and paddle raise, guests were served an elegant lunch of mini quiches, butternut squash soup, a plated salad trio, and alternating coconut and pineapple parfait and hazelnut praline tart.
The DSOL’s fundraisers each year include Fashion Notes, the Junior Symphony Ball, Presentation Ball, and Savor the Symphony. The 2025 Presentation Ball will be held February 15, 2025, chaired by Ginger Sager and Barbara Averitt with honorary chairs Bill and Shirley McIntyre.