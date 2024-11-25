Off the Beaten Path
Huffines Communities bash at The Rustic captures the spirit of Texas
Realtors, builders, vendors, and other partners of Huffines Communities kicked up their (cowboy) heels at a recent appreciation event held October 17 at The Rustic.
Don Huffines launched Huffines Communities in 1985. Today, alongside his twin brother Phillip, the family-run company is one of the largest residential and multi-family real-estate development companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, having owned, developed, operated nearly 20 communities and properties to date.
Guests certainly felt a part of the family at the music-fueled celebration, which began with a performance by Silverada.
Silverada started the evening off with a bang.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
Known for their deep Texas roots and authentic blend of soulful rock and country, Silverada combines rich vocals, captivating guitar riffs, and heartfelt lyrics. Their performance set the tone for a laid-back but festive evening, and got the crowd energized for a party full of surprises.
Texas-inspired attractions were all around the indoor-outdoor restaurant and concert venue, including bigger-than-life cowboy stilt-walkers and a charming beer and water-toting donkey that was a hit with guests.
The cutest server.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
Attendees could also step into a VR experience showcasing Huffines’ newest communities, Solterra and others, or test their roping skills on a calf-roping simulator.
At the Huffines Mercantile, guests picked up exclusive Huffines-branded items like custom tote bags, coffee mugs, and bandanas. Guests could even personalize their items with a custom chain stitcher and brand their boots, hats, and leather keychains with a custom brander.
Take your pick from Bubba's wares.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
Of course, this full sensory experience extended to attendees' palates.
A menu expertly prepared by The Rustic featured a variety of bold Texas flavors and creative drink offerings, including specialties like wild boar meatballs, spicy tamales, chicken tinga tacos, and smoked brisket tacos. These were complemented by sides of grilled mushrooms, poblanos and onions, chunky avocado salad, jalapeño spoon bread, and handmade bacon fat corn tortillas.
The drinks were equally impressive, with signature cocktails crafted as a tribute to some of the company's most beloved communities. These included the Huffines House Margarita, the Solterra [Vodka] Soda, the Horizon Lakes G & T, and the Waterscape Woodford Cola.
Nothing beats a Huffines House Margarita.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the 2024 Jeep Wrangler giveaway, a thrilling raffle that narrowed the pool of potential winners down to 10, then five who advanced to a lockbox drawing, with those five each excitedly trying a key fob to discover which would win the grand prize. It was Britney Stewart, a standout real estate professional from Solterra, who finally unlocked the Jeep, with the crowd erupting in cheers.
Grand prize winner Britney Stewart.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
“I’m absolutely thrilled and so grateful to Huffines Communities," said Stewart. "Solterra is a wonderful place to work and share with clients. Winning this Jeep makes an already amazing experience even better.”
The night ended on a high note when Cory Morrow took the stage. A beloved icon of the Texas country music scene, Morrow is known for his engaging stage presence and heartfelt songs that capture the essence of Texas life.
Cory Morrow closed out the night.Photo courtesy of Huffines Communities
He quickly had the crowd singing along on such fan favorites as “Texas On My Mind” and “Big City Stripper.” His upbeat, authentic style made for an unforgettable experience, reminding everyone of the importance of community, celebration, and appreciation.
With more exciting developments and events on the horizon, there’s always something to look forward to with Huffines Communities. Explore the company here.