Stand With Her
Dallas leaders stand with Lucy Liu at New Friends New Life luncheon
More than 1,000 advocates gathered at the Omni Dallas Hotel on September 12 for the 2025 New Friends New Life Stand for Her luncheon, a moving afternoon dedicated to raising awareness and building momentum in the fight against sex trafficking.
With actress and UNICEF ambassador Lucy Liu as keynote speaker and NBC 5’s Laura Harris serving as emcee, the program mixed survivor stories, art, and advocacy to deliver a message of hope and urgency.
The event began on a stirring note as students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts performed “Stand by Me,” reminding the audience of the power of solidarity. Guests also explored Her, an art series by NFNL Women’s Program graduate, youth mentor, and artist Robbie Hamilton.
Luncheon co-chairs Lynn Dowdle and Karla Smith welcomed attendees and recognized former Fort Worth mayor, The Honorable Betsy Price, as honorary chair, while highlighting the donors, civic partners, and sponsors whose commitment fuels NFNL’s work.
CEO Bianca Davis then delivered some sobering statistics: 400 teens are trafficked in Dallas each night; traffickers in North Texas profit $99 million annually; and the average age of entry into trafficking is just 15. Yet Davis reminded the crowd that change is possible and hope is already at work through NFNL’s programs in education, employment, and healing.
Chad Frymire accepts the ProtectHer Award.Photo by Celeste Cass
Presented by Thomson Reuters, the 2025 ProtectHER Awards honored four leaders whose work defends the value of women and girls: Dallas CASA's Chad Frymire, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, AHLA Foundation's Eliza McCoy, and Justice Defense Fund's Laila Mickelwait.
One of the most poignant moments followed, when a video chronicled the story of Ms. Toni, a survivor whose journey illustrated how healing ripples across generations. Following her video, Ms. Toni received a standing ovation from the room.
The centerpiece of the luncheon was Liu’s wide-ranging conversation with Harris. With honesty and warmth, Liu spoke about her path to advocacy, the realities of trafficking both abroad and at home, and the importance of awareness and unity. She challenged the audience to take simple but powerful steps: shake a hand, volunteer, spread the word, and speak up if something feels wrong. “There’s so much more power in unity,” she reminded the crowd.
Laura Harris and Lucy Liu.Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Her remarks ranged from reflections on parenting and vulnerability to her own artistic beginnings, and even a playful nod to her cameo in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2. At every turn, Liu returned to the theme of connection: “Technology keeps us from talking. We’re scrolling instead of connecting. That separation leads to sadness. Humanity is as simple as switching on a light with kindness.”
As the luncheon concluded, guests visited two impactful exhibits, Artifacts of Human Trafficking and Hamilton’s Her art series, and left with Liberty Street Garden produce bags, a tangible reminder of the day’s message: standing for her drives real change.
Notable attendees included: Robin Bagwell, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, Mary Bowman Campbell, Cole Edmonson, Commissioner Elba Garcia of District 4, Elizabeth Gambrell, Jimmy Heimpel, Libby Hunt, Nancy Ann Hunt, Janet Jensen, Ashlee Kleinert, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Sharon McCullough, Michael Meadows, Peter Miller, Kelly Mitchell, Jan Osborn, Pat Schenkel, Jessica Turner Waugh, Wayne White, Stephanie Wilcox, and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Donnell Willis.