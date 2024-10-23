Treats For Everyone
Best friends raise half a million for SPCA of Texas at Dallas gala
Nothing brings people together quite like cuddly puppies, and there were plenty to hold, snuggle, and coo over at the SPCA of Texas' Fur Ball on October 4.
The Fur Ball is DFW’s salute to the bond between people and their pets. It's also a celebration of the SPCA of Texas’ important mission to provide animals with exceptional care and loving homes. It was presented this year by Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers and chaired by Katy and Lawrence Bock.
More than 450 of the nonprofit's “best friends” gathered at the Frontiers of Flight Museum near Love Field to raise funds for this mission — while also having a heck of a good time.
After posing for photos and viewing a video of one of SPCA of Texas' most inspiring success stories, a pup named Asher, guests headed upstairs for cocktails and event's main draw: the Cuddle Zone.
The Cuddle Zone is always a popular part of cocktail hour.Photo by Thomas Garza
Sponsored by VCA Animal Hospitals, the Cuddle Zone offered sleepy and soft puppies to nuzzle, and that also happened to be available for adoption.
When people weren't trying to convince their spouse to take home a pup or two, they were browsing the silent auction items, which included plenty of animal-themed baskets, restaurant gift cards, beauty certificates, home decor items, and lots of art. A watercolor artist was even live-painting patrons' pets in exchange for a donation.
Dinnertime brought everyone downstairs to the glittery, purple-themed room. Suspended above the circular main bar was a giant hot air balloon holding a whimsically illustrated cat and dog.
The Frontiers of Flight Museum was decked out in the SPCA of Texas' signature purple.Photo by Thomas Garza
Sat down to a delicious dinner of pear and goat cheese salad, a duo of achiote grilled filet of beef and tequila roasted shrimp, and chipotle cheddar potato cake with citrus steamed asparagus. Alternating desserts — vanilla cake trifle with plum stone fruit and blueberry coulis and a flourless Belgian chocolate cake — were a sweet finale.
Emcee and NBC 5 news anchor Bryan Curtis began the program with one of the Cuddle Zone puppies in his arms, reminding guests of the evening's purpose.
Emcee Brian Curtis.Photo by Thomas Garza
SPCA of Texas president and CEO Chris Luna entreated the crowd to give generously to provide life-saving care for animals in need, before thanking décor chair Kristin Hallam, auction co-chairs Cindy Lindsley and Sandra Fite, and the host committee.
Auctioneer Morgan Hopson led a heated live auction as guests bid often and high on the evening’s seven items.
These included a seven-night stay at the Casa Villa Blanca in San Miguel de Allende, a two-in-one getaway to Santa Fe and Napa, and a priceless package focused on the animals and for the animals, featuring a behind-the-scenes tour of the SPCA of Texas with president Chris Luna, and much more.
The paddle raise, Pony Up for Paws, kicked off with a $50K challenge match thanks to the Roberta Wright Reeves Trust, and donors were gifted with glittering sparkle rings as a small token of thanks. The match was immediately met by generous donors.
SPCA of Texas board chair Hiren Patel then thanked the board of directors, staff, and volunteers for their tireless support, work, and dedication to the animals and the organization’s mission before guests then poured onto the dance floor with headline entertainment by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra.
The Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra got the crowd dancing.Photo by Thomas Garza
Seen getting down on the dance floor were Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia, Holly and Phillip Huffines, Lisa and Clay Cooley, Steve and Sunie Solomon, Hal and Diane Brierley, Paul and Cathy Brown, Steve Atkinson and Ted Kincaid, Dr. Richard Gray and Marsha Pendleton-Gray, Mary and Arnold Spencer, Whitney Eichinger, and Courtney and Brandon Roane.
The Fur Ball raised more than $490,000, all of which goes directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals. Fur Ball 2025 will be chaired by Kristin Hallam, with a date to be announced.