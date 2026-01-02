Giving Unmasked
Dallas arts lovers go incognito to TACA's inaugural Masquerade gala
The inaugural TACA Masquerade, presented by The Eugene McDermott Foundation, transformed The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum into a vibrant celebration of Dallas’ performing arts community, marking a powerful new chapter in TACA’s mission to fuel a thriving arts ecosystem.
With nearly 250 guests, performers, artists, and volunteers in attendance at the late November event, the evening blended immersive performance, culinary indulgence, and philanthropic impact, raising more than $275,000 in support of TACA’s work across North Texas.
Chaired by Purvi and Bill Albers, the gala embraced its “Masquerade” theme by inviting guests to don extravagant masks while they moved through a multi-sensory experience where performances unfolded throughout the venue.
Rather than a traditional stage-and-seating format, the night showcased Dallas’ extraordinary artistic depth through a lineup of featured performers and "Behind the Masque" artists, allowing attendees to encounter art up close and in unexpected ways.
The evening featured compelling performances and artistic moments from Avant Chamber Ballet, Pegasus Contemporary Ballet, KNOwBox Dance, Verdigris Ensemble, Rosana Eckert Jazz Quartet, Joel Olivas, Echo Theatre, Firehouse Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theater, Shakespeare Dallas, Teatro Dallas, Theatre Three, and collaborators from Cedars Union, The Dallas Opera, and more. Together, these artists represented the breadth of disciplines that define Dallas’ cultural landscape, from dance and theater to music and interdisciplinary performance, reinforcing TACA’s role as a connector and catalyst for creative excellence.
In addition to ticket sales and sponsorships, fundraising efforts were amplified through the Behind the Masque Campaign and a highly anticipated raffle featuring exclusive arts experiences generously donated by Dallas cultural institutions.
Guests vied for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that included a private behind-the-scenes tour of the Nasher Sculpture Center, a VIP experience for MOMIX: Botanica, and a Christmas Pops guest conductor experience with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Other standout offerings included a sneak peek at an opening-night experience for Ragtime at Dallas Theater Center, a two-night stay at Hall Arts Hotel paired with tickets to the “Constellations” exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art, VIP box seats for The Dallas Opera’s The Little Prince at the Winspear Opera House, and an intimate voiceover lesson and recording session with Dallas Children’s Theater.
Additional experiences ranged from an after-hours gallery gathering at Dallas Contemporary and a behind-the-scenes dance experience with Bruce Wood Dance Dallas to a Blue Man Group experience for eight at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Complementing the artistic energy was an elevated culinary experience that encouraged guests to mingle and explore. Food stations offered such delectable options as red wine-braised short rib with mascarpone polenta, zucchini noodle puttanesca, deconstructed chicken cordon bleu, and indulgent warm chocolate chip cookie and brownie skillets that ended the evening on a sweet note.
It was clear that Dallas' arts supporters did not want to mask their financial support: The event raised more than $275,000 to further TACA's mission of fueling a vibrant arts community.
With plans already underway to return next fall at The Bomb Factory, the inaugural Masquerade set the tone for what promises to become a signature event.