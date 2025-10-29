A weekend deluge tried its best to bring the 2025 Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball to a screeching halt. But co-chairs Nina Sachse, Courtney Derderian, and their pit crew of hundreds had been working with the theme “All Cylinders” for over a year. Rain wasn’t going to slow them down now.
Neither were guests’ spirits dampened as they arrived on Saturday, October 25 to find much of the Southfork Ranch event grounds tented. Volunteers helpfully pointed out on maps which features had moved under cover. Well-defined walkways helped avoid the deepest mud puddles.
Like magic, a golden sunset peeked out in time for evening selfies in front of the iconic Cattle Baron’s Ball Ferris wheel. Not a single raindrop fell after the party began.
The rain stopped in time for a perfect sunset behind the iconic Ferris wheel.Photo by Nate Rehlander
Cattle Baron’s Ball is known officially as the world's largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and unofficially as Dallas’ biggest party of the year. The 52nd edition welcomed 3,500 guests - a sell-out crowd that was noticeably younger than in years past.
That was, no doubt, in part to the 2025 featured entertainer, Post Malone. The rapper-rock ‘n roller - a global superstar but a relative country music newcomer - brought a distinctly edgier vibe to the traditionally Western-glam hootenanny. (Back to him in a sec.)
Mistress of ceremonies Deborah Ferguson welcomed early arrivals to a VIP party presented by Anne Davidson inside the Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center. Singer-songwriter Chandler Walters entertained while VIPs noshed on sliders, quesadillas, and Dr Pepper short ribs, and got their first sips of Grey Goose Blackberry Lemonade - the hit signature drink of the night. (Although those who really knew what they were doing zoomed first to the White Rhino Espresso Martini bar in the casino before the long lines formed.)
At 6:30 pm, the masses arrived and the event revved up to full throttle. One reason Cattle Baron’s Ball is such a bucket-list ticket is that it’s a mega-night with so much to do in so many places. You could spend six hours there and miss entire rooms. Pacing and exploring are important.
Linger too long in the Champagne & Caviar lounge inside the Mary Kay Glam & Swag room and you see later on Instagram that you missed the Neiman Marcus Elevator Gallery (featuring a replica of the iconic Neiman’s Downtown elevator). Stay loyal to the Hugo Spritz bar - your favorite last year - and find out you’ve missed out entirely on an Irish Coffee bar.
Cattle Baron’s Day is also not a good day for an Ozempic microdose. Eating all night long is key to the experience. Vestals Catering prepared a dinner buffet of salads, jalapeno tamales, macaroni, chicken sausage, prime beef brisket, and all sorts of mini desserts. Also on offer: Frito pie-in-a-bag, smoked chicken wings, Fletcher's Corny Dogs, and so much more. Concert munchies and late-night sliders and tacos helped nourish those who’d gotten a bit too Grey-Goosey in the wee hours.
As people perused the giant silent auction, bought raffle tickets, and tried their luck in the casino, the marching band from Post Malone’s alma mater, Grapevine High School, marched through the crowd to corral everyone to the Live Auction room.
Self-described “auction-tainer” Letitia Frye got the room to quiet down for a tribute to Jacque Wynne, the co-founder of Cattle Baron’s Ball who'd recently lost her own battle with cancer. "We're gonna honor our beloved Jacque Wynne and break every record tonight," Frye announced.
Ethan Sanford and Nina Sanford remember their late young daughter, Ceci.Photo by Nate Relander
In another emotional moment, Dallas couple Nina and Ethan Sanford talked lovingly of their young daughter Ceci, who died of a rare spinal tumor. They inspired this year’s “paddle raise,” which brought in hundreds of thousands for ACS.
The live auction, chaired by Katy Brooks and Emily Hill, featured jaw-dropping experiences, jewelry, artwork, and many luxury trips (American Airlines donated over 3 million miles). Auctions can be tough these days; folks are holding onto their money tighter than bull riders strapped in for 8-second rides. Frye challenged the crowd to bid enthusiastically.
Some of the highest-bid items included a Givenchy experience at Paris Fashion Week (which went for $200,000) and a Carolina Herrera experience in New York City ($90,000); an excursion at Trident Ranch (two sold for $100,000 each); trips to Punta Mita ($80,000), Hawaii ($50,000), Big Sky ($55,000), and England ($40,000). A chance to play golf with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his fiancee nabbed $20,000; and a big dinner prepared by Dallas' top chefs, led by Kent Rathbun, sold twice - first for $100,000 and again for $75,000.
Kristi Leatherman and Skyler Baty drum up support for a live auction item.Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Finally it was time to head into a sprawling tent for headliner Post Malone. For about an hour-and-a-half, he ran through his hits including “Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” “Better Now,” and country bangers “Pour Me a Drink” and “I Had Some Help,” as the crowd sang and bopped along.
Between songs, he surely broke records for the number of F-bombs dropped on stage at a Cattle Baron’s Ball. While there might have been some turquoise necklace-clutching from those not familiar with his shows, it was easy to recognize the genuine sentiments underneath the colorful language.
“I f---ing love you so much,” he said of the crowd, of DFW, of Grapevine High School, of the mission of the American Cancer Society, and of his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
While Posty barely let go of his Red Solo Cup all show, to the relief of the folks from American Cancer Society, did not smoke on stage (as he is known to do).
Post Malone with his Red Solo Cup on stage.Photo by Adam Degross
Those who wanted to make a late night of it trudged through mud, back to the dance floor beneath the Live Auction stage, where Emerald City Band kept the after-party going past 1 am. Outside as people waited for their ride shares, they snagged chicken fingers from Raising Cane’s truck (which happens to be one of Post Malone's well-known faves, too).
Spotted in the crowd were Kameron Westcott, Porschla Kidd, Jessica Nowitzki, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Kari Kloewer, Krystal Davis, David Gilberg, Nelson Beville, Courtney Gilberg, Eric Webber, Fallon Bock, Blake Griffin, David Nash, Lisa Zabelle, Brooke del Tufo, Miles Parker Trapp Danielson, Talley Pike, Daniel Fitzgerald, Anne Davidson, David Timmins, Dawn Estes, Deborah Metrick, Marc Metrick, Isabell Novakov Higginbottom, Andrea Cheek, Marjon Henderson, Lora Farris, Jamie Charles, Ian Charles, Jane Humphrey, Catherine Woodall, Lawrence Bock, Katy Bock, Max Clark, Sharon Lee Clark, Mike O'Malley, Madison Sieli, Nik Simon, Patricia Quirino, Mike McGuire, Sophie McGuire, Maddy McGuire, Natalie McGuire, Pete Foster, Tanya Foster, Kristi Leatherman, Skyler Baty, Ruby Sellers, Shannon Sneed, Brandy Derrick, and thousands more revelers and supporters.
Cattle Baron’s Ball is the premier fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in North Texas, and has raised more than $105 million since its inception in 1974. The 2025 totals are still being counted, but organizers say the final tally was in the millions.