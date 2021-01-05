Dallas-based Southwest Airlines rolls out crazy $29 spring break sale

For those already dreaming about spring break, Southwest Airlines Co. has a four-day sale with tickets starting as low as $29 one way.

The sale runs through January 7 at 11:59 pm Central Time and is good for travel through the end of April.

"Southwest is ready to take customers to their favorite spring travel destinations whether it is hitting the slopes or soaking up the sun on the beach," says Southwest VP Bill Tierney in a release.

Fares apply for Southwest's new destinations including

Palm Springs

New Orleans

Raleigh/Durham

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Montrose, Colorado (Telluride)

Colorado Springs (starting March 11).

Examples of potential $29 low fares include:

One-way nonstop between Atlanta and Raleigh/Durham

One-way nonstop between Denver and Salt Lake City

One-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs

A one-way nonstop between Dallas and New Orleans starts at $39, and a one-way nonstop between San Diego and Hawaii starts at $99.

These flights, as well as the published schedule through August 16, 2021, can be purchased at Southwest.com.

Seats, days, and markets are limited; blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.