Flights from Dallas to Dubai are back this spring via Emirates airline

Flights from DFW to Dubai will resume in March, according to a release from Emirates. The Dubai-based airline will resume passenger service to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, starting March 2, with three weekly flights, providing connectivity to more than 110 destinations across its global network, via Dubai.

The release says that the resumption is a result of market demand.

"We remain optimistic about the prospects of travel from the U.S.," says VP Essa Sulaiman Ahmad in a statement. "Dallas has continued to be a strong market for us, and we look forward to offering additional connectivity for customers, while ensuring industry-leading safety protocols at every step of the journey."

Dallas service will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with the two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 38 lie-flat seats in Business and 264 ergonomically designed seats in Economy class.

In addition to Dallas, Emirates is reopening two other U.S. gateways in the coming weeks: Seattle Tacoma Airport (SEA) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The airline currently offers service at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport (ORD), and Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Access to other U.S. cities is available via Emirates' agreements with JetBlue and Alaskan Airlines.

Dubai resumes tourism activity in July for international business and leisure visitors, and remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter, thanks to its beaches and other activities. Dubai was one of the first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), endorsing its measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Safety measures include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes.