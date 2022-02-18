One of Texas' top waterparks reopens for spring break thrill-seekers

Despite recent cold temps, Texans with kids already are counting down the days to spring break. With road trips in mind, one of the top waterparks in Texas has unveiled big opening plans for spring break.

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney, north of Houston, will reopen on Saturday, March 12 and will operate through March 20.

Fans near and far flock to Big Rivers for its thrilling zip lines and rope courses. Big Rivers now also features Big Rivers Fairgrounds, which boasts 11 amusement park rides, from kiddie rides to thrill rides.

Rides include:

Rolling Thunder, a spinning roller coaster.

SPINdletop, a pendulum that swings riders a full 360 degrees.

Lafitte’s Fury, a rocking pirate ship.

Screaming Eagles, a family attraction on which the rider controls the flight path.

Seven more rides, from kiddie to thrill rides.

Admission to the venue is $19.99 plus tax when tickets are purchased online. Attractions included in admission are Cougar Climb, one of the tallest climbing walls in Texas; Wild Isle, a floating water park and challenge course on a lake; ax throwing; archery; gemstone mining; the petting zoo; Big Al’s Fishing Hole; and the Mystic Forest Maze.

“We are excited about opening our gates on March 12 and starting our 2022 season,” said Carl Foy, marketing director of Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, in a statement. “Big Rivers has a longer season, open March 12 through December, and will be introducing our new amusement park area, The Fairgrounds, which will be included with 2022 season passes.”

---

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is located at 23101 TX 242 in New Caney, north of Houston. The park is open daily for spring break, March 12-20, from 11 am-5 pm. For more information, ticket pricing and purchasing, and the full schedule, visit the official site.