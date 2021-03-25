Home » Travel
Texas waterpark and camping getaway uncorks new outdoor wine festival

Before sipping, dive into the water park. Photo courtesy of Splashway
Adults can raise a glass at the wine walk. Photo courtesy of Splashway
Peruse the local goods at the artisan market.  Photo courtesy of Splashway
As weary parents know, family vacation is much more entertaining when it comes with libations and other adult offerings. To that end, a Texas waterpark is ensuring kids can dive in and adults can kick back and enjoy some local grape on on getaways at a new “Wine Walk.”

Splashway Waterpark and Campground will host a collection of Texas wineries at its outdoor wine walk on April 9-11 and April 16-18 from 12-5 pm. Along with wine tastings, guests can shop an outdoor artisan market featuring vendors from around the state, a chili cook-off, and live music.

Meanwhile, kids can play at the waterpark or putt-putt, laser tag, paddle sports, basketball and volleyball, a fishing pond, and even a dog park. Also on deck for the kiddos are s’mores, movie nights, arts and crafts, and more during these special weekends.

Splashway is at 5211 Main St. in Sheridan, Texas — between Houston and San Antonio — about 4 hours and 30 minutes from Dallas. It's a popular stop on Hill Country or Texas Coast getaways and an appealing place to camp.

A $49 Wine Walk ticket includes a tasting with each participating winery and three bonus tastings to redeem at any booth — for a total of 15 tastings.

Participating wineries include:

  • Majek Vineyard & Winery
  • Whistling Duck Winery
  • Cast Iron Winery
  • San Ducerro
  • Busted Oak Cellars
  • Rusty Hook Winery
  • Blue Mule Winery
  • Lavaca Bluffs Vineyard & Winery
  • Gulf Breeze Winery
  • Rohan Meadery
  • Haak Vineyard & Winery
  • ErmaRose Winery

Visitors are encouraged to bring an RV or stay onsite at one of the park’s cabins. For tickets, cabin rentals, and more information, call 979-234-7718  or visit the Splashway site.

