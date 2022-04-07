It's the birthplace of rock 'n' roll legend Buddy Holly and home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but there's so much more to love about Lubbock.

Located in northwest Texas, it's a place where rich Western history meets eclectic food, craft beer, and cool cultural events.

Here's your short list of Hub City musts:

To savor

Named after the first hotel to grace the area, The Nicolett pays homage to West Texas culture with a menu that's big on flavor and features local ingredients in decadent house-made pastas and specialties like beef cheek "brisket" and elk tartare. It's no wonder chef Finn Walter — who has previously flexed his culinary muscle in Paris, Austin, Napa Valley, and Santa Fe — was named a 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist for best chef in Texas.

Pull up a seat at both of Lubbock native and chef Cameron West's tables: The West Table and Dirk's. The former is in the historic Pioneer Building and is known for its seasonal, upscale menu of eclectic, New American cuisine. But if you're craving the best crispy fried chicken and fresh oysters around, all in a modern West Texas diner atmosphere, Dirk's is your place.

Transport yourself to Spain at La Diosa Cellars, a bistro that exudes warmth and flavor in every square inch of its quirky, plush space. The wine's incredible and the menu is a sensuous romp through both traditional tapas and unexpected twists on classics.

For that all-important caffeine fix, swing by Nashwell for authentic Australian coffee culture and Aussie-inspired bakery treats like lamingtons and friands.

To sip

Not only does Auld Brewing Company have an incredible list of craft beers‚ including a coffee stout that will satisfy dual bevvy cravings, it's also known for its weekly community-building events, including hump days that honor first responders, live music every weekend, Saturday bingo, and Scandalous Sundays, where you solve murder mysteries —Auld's owner also happens to be a crime fiction author!

Named one of the best brewpubs in the nation by USA Today, The Brewery LBK in the Pioneer Building lives up to its reputation. Its craft beers are brewed with a chef-driven mentality for meticulous quality, creativity, and seasonal affinity. Share a pint in this modern-industrial spot that comes complete with a dog-friendly wraparound patio.

Passionate beer lovers founded Two Docs Brewing Co., and their ales speak for themselves. Not only is the team focused on brewing the good stuff, they also are doing good for the environment: Their awning is made from a 90-panel solar array that powers more than a third of their biz.

To see

Hamilton. Need we say more? The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences has a packed calendar of shows nearly every night, from musicals to ballet, comedy, country, and more. But we're already planning our visit next summer to see Hamilton in July 2023. The 2022-23 American Theatre Guild season also includes Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tootsie.

Flip through all the pages at Wild Lark Books, an indie bookstore that shelves new hardcovers and paperbacks of all genres, for all ages. If you're lucky, you might even stumble upon a meet-the-author event. Wild Lark is also a publisher, valuing authors as artists, and has a books fund to lift the voices of historically underserved communities.

To stay

An urban cool-kid, the Cotton Court Hotel is a new boutique hotel that pays homage to the city's cotton warehouses, cotton gins, and agricultural heritage. Situated in the heart of downtown, it's just minutes from the Depot District's shops, restaurants, bars, and nightlife. It may be hard to leave your room, though — all rooms and suites have a retro-mod vibe with shiplap walls, quirky living areas, a Smeg mini-bar fridge, oversized bathrooms with sliding barn doors, and walk-in rainfall showers.

The Pioneer Pocket Hotel is a contactless hotel that's located on the third floor of the Pioneer Building, where The West Table and The Brewery LBK also call home. With only 10 sleek, luxe rooms, it's one of the area's most memorable and unique lodging experiences. Don't sleep on the Millsap Suites either, which are directly across the street.

Just one mile from Texas Tech and within walking distance to the Buddy Holly Performing Arts Center, the DoubleTree by Hilton brings all the amenities you'd expect — and want — from the hotel brand.

To find more information on all of Lubbock's restaurants, breweries, shops, and attractions, head over to VisitLubbock.org.