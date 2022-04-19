Glamping is having a moment. While visions of 'gram-worthy teepees and yurts may be on your mind, there is another way to get your glamour shot while camping: the luxury RV.

No RV? No problem. RVshare has you covered with an endless (100,000-plus!) list of luxe models in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes to take on an adventure.

But here's the thing: Because this is glamping, maybe you'd rather not put in the elbow grease to drive an RV around, park it, and then figure out all the hookups at the RV resort — not to mention those vibe-killing gas prices. That's where RVshare's delivery option comes in. Just search your destination, select your RV, and they'll deliver it to the site and set it all up for you.

Chart your course by way of these picture-perfect places, all equipped with well-appointed RV resorts that deliver a little something extra.

Hit the Hill Country in style

Did you really glamp if you didn't go wine tasting? The Hill Country lays claim to more than 50 wineries and vineyards, and Fredericksburg is a home base for many. Leave the RV firmly ensconced at Bending Oaks Ranch RV Resort — a 21-and-over, tree-saturated haven complete with Longhorn cattle and local music performances — and hit the Texas Wine Trail.

The hop-heads can also get their fill on the Hill Country Craft Beer Trail, which starts in New Braunfels. Park your RV at the quirky-cool new resort on the block, Camp Fimfo, which also has direct access to another time-honored Texas pastime: floating the Guadalupe River. When you're not tubing, grab a frozen bevvie at Fimfo's swim-up pool bar or hit up other onsite activities, including mini golf, gem mining, retro yard games, and sports courts.

Home to the chill Krause Springs swimming hole and a rolling carpet of bluebonnets in Muleshoe Bend, Spicewood is perfect for a mini getaway. Open Air RV Resort comfortably embraces the great outdoors with a stocked fishing pond, pickleball and volleyball courts, bath houses, and a lounge and courtyard.

For more water works, don't sleep on the beautiful Canyon Lake. Lake Pointe RV Resort and Condominiums is a hidden oasis with 50-plus acres of boating, water skiing, fishing, kayaking, and canoeing within easy reach. Many of the RV sites come with lake views, too.

Trade up in East Texas

There are no rules that say glamping can't include a side of retail therapy. Find the world's largest flea market at Canton's First Monday Trade Days, with more than 5,000 makers, creators, and vendors. And let it be known that Mill Creek Ranch Resort is just across the road. The award-winning RV park has a nine-hole disc golf course, bikes, 200 acres of nature trails, paddle-boating, volleyball, a swimming hole, pools, and more. Premium RV sites are lakeside or nestled in the trees and, if you need extra space for all those shopping bags, there have the cutest onsite cottages, yurts, and tiny houses.

Head east and you'll also hit the Blue Lagoon for scubaing and swimming, where crystal-clear waters give off tropical vibes. Exchange the water for the woods at Trinity Luxury RV Resort, a boutique experience clocking in at just five spacious RV sites (and five luxe cabins) nestled in the majestic Piney Woods. With 140 acres, the resort has miles of trails for hiking and biking, along with paddle boats, paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes. The onsite lake is also fully stocked with largemouth bass, perch, and catfish. Off property, venture to the Big Thicket Natural Preserve to get in touch with even more nature.

Win the wild, wild West

If you're craving the desert magic of Big Bend National Park, make the pilgrimage out west and pull up to Maverick Ranch RV Park at Lajitas Resort. All resort guests get access to the Agave Spa — a necessary indulgence after a day of hiking and exploring — along with golf, sunset and sunrise horseback trail rides, shooting activities, ziplining through Quiet Canyon, mountain bike trails, a fitness center, and more.

A go-to glamping destination for selfies and wide-open spaces, Marfa has your RV excursion handled thanks to the Tumble In Marfa RV Park that's only a quarter-mile from city limits. It comes equipped with all the desert necessities: restrooms and showers, a full kitchen and lounge with laundry, a covered porch, and community fire pit. Plan your trip around one of Marfa's multiple, ultra-hip annual art, music, and culture festivals.

Book it to the beach

Soak in the coastal energy of Port Aransas, with its 18 miles of shoreline and wide, sandy beaches. Year-round outdoor activities include sport fishing, parasailing, birding, dolphin watching, and kayaking along with the only seaside links-style golf course in Texas. Park at Gulf Waters Beach Front RV Resort, which boasts 1,600 palm trees and RV sites with lush vegetation and pond-view patios. Walk across the boardwalk and immediately sink your toes into Mustang Island's beach before grilling out amid palapas and fire pits.

Post up in the Panhandle

Get your kicks on Route 66 by pit-stopping at the Cadillac Ranch art installation before pulling into Big Texan RV Ranch in Amarillo, which is part of the Big Texan empire that has won worldwide notoriety for The Big Texan Steak Ranch, which is home to the 72-ounce steak challenge. At the RV Ranch, relax in the adults-only Jacuzzi spa and sauna before hopping the complimentary shuttle to and from the restaurant. Naturally, there's a Big Texan Brewery, too, and don't miss a country concert at the Starlight Ranch. If you want to get outdoorsy, hit up Palo Duro Canyon State Park for horseback riding.



--

RVshare is the largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace and can help you secure everything from a travel trailer to a luxury motorhome, all backed with extraordinary customer service from the RVshare team. Pets are welcome in specified vehicles. To rent an RV for your next glamping trip, click here.