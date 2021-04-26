New River Walk luxury hotel with Fiesta flair checks into San Antonio

The newest hotel to rise on San Antonio's River Walk promises to immerse guests in the city's Fiesta culture with its Old World vibes and nods to its arts, entertainment, and culinary scenes.

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, a 195-room hotel featuring two locally inspired restaurants and 2,300 square feet of meeting and event space, opened Thursday, April 22, at 123 N. Saint Mary’s St.

The first concept of its kind in San Antonio from Hilton, the hotel was designed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding River Walk, and aims to strike a balance between modern design and rich cultural décor, with Canopy incorporating the old Alamo Fish Market building into the space and repurposing historic features and long-standing limestone walls.

With the intention of showcasing local artwork and San Antonio-specific style elements whenever possible, Canopy has high aspirations of becoming an iconic addition to the River Walk. That local emphasis even trickles down to the shower tile in its guest bathrooms: a black-and-white pattern representing the classic San Antonio quatrefoil logo, which honors the four city pillars of people, pride, passion, and promise.

“I can’t think of a better city in which to grow Canopy’s footprint in Texas. San Antonio increasingly becomes a must-visit destination for its rich history, architecture, award-winning restaurants, and eclectic culture,” says Phil Cordell with Canopy by Hilton.

Recognizing San Antonio’s UNESCO distinction as a Creative City of Gastronomy, Canopy is highlighting local ingredients and South Texas cuisine at its two onsite eateries. Domingo Restaurant, which celebrates “the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair,” features a menu that runs the gamut from brunch plates to light appetizers like Mexican shrimp cocktail and halibut ceviche, and more substantial entrees like ribeye a la plancha, green chile and chicken enchiladas, and the wagyu beef Mexican hamburguesa.

The hotel’s other concept — appropriately named Otro Bar — includes an open-air terrace offering River Walk views. Small bites and tacos anchor the menu, alongside offerings from the full bar, including such concoctions as the River Walker cocktail with La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas, D'Aristi Xtabentún liqueur, lychee puree, Mahina Coco, and lime juice.

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is the fourth such property for Hilton in Texas, joining Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown, Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco, and Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown.