Hit Destin's beaches via new nonstop flights out of Dallas Love Field

Beginning May 6, Southwest Airlines commences service from Dallas Love Field to what is surely one of Dallas' most favorite Florida destinations: the Emerald Coast city of Destin.

Southwest customers will be able to fly nonstop between Destin/Fort Walton Beach and Dallas - also Baltimore/Washington DC and Nashville, with added nonstop service to Chicago (Midway) beginning June 6.

Destin represents Southwest's 11th airport in the Sunshine State.

One-way fares from Love Field to Destin will start as low as $69. There'll be at least one nonstop flight per day, and usually two on weekend days.

The flight takes one hour and 45 minutes, and presto, you are in Florida's panhandle, home of white sand beaches, emerald green Gulf waters, and multitude of golf courses, where you can partake of adventures such as snorkling, paddleboarding, surfing, camping, kayaking, or just walking along Destin Harbor.

Southwest is not the only airline vying to whisk you off to the beach; Dallas-based hop-on jet service JSX launched seasonal roundtrip flights from Dallas to Destin in April.

Seems like a Destin kind of summer.