New $150 service at DFW Airport babysits you through tedious check-in process

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has a new airport service that they're pitching as perfect for families or customers who want an extra set of hands during their journey from check-in to the gate.

Called "Five Star Essentials," the service provides you with a helper to navigate through the airport, ideal for customers traveling with kids or anyone looking for a simplified airport experience.

The service is offered at three airports only: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), and Miami International Airport (MIA).

The service is available for customers traveling in any cabin on an American flight. In other words, it's not just for First Class, the shlubs in Coach can buy this service, too.

Customers purchasing Five Star Essentials will be:

Greeted at Priority Check-in and provided assistance in checking in for flights, selecting seats and checking baggage.

Accompanied through the Priority security lane and assisted to ensure luggage and personal belongings stay together and organized.

Escorted through the airport and to their gate.

Price for the service starts at $149 for up to two adults and three children or pets.

"Five Star Essentials is another way to help ease the journey for busy families or anyone who simply needs an extra set of hands to navigate through the airport," says Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products in a statement. "We know the airport can sometimes be time-consuming or nerve-racking, especially if you haven't traveled in a while or are traveling during the holiday."

Reservations can be made 72 hours in advance of the flight, and AAdvantage members may also use miles to book.

The service begins May 24 and can be booked now.

American has reopened 27 Admiral Club lounges across 21 U.S. cities, including CLT, DFW, and MIA. It has also expanded innovative touchless technology to give customers a safe, convenient and easy travel experience.