Summer is here, and if you haven't already made travel plans, take a look at the specials and packages from Blossom Hotel Houston.

Blossom Hotel Houston is the city’s newest sophisticated luxury property, offering an innovative experience that's unique to Bayou City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world, along with Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues.

Plus, it's the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium and is mere minutes away from popular Houston attractions.

The 16-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton, 9 event venues, and an attached parking lot with 266 spots.

Inside the rooms and suites, you can expect spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light. They are equipped with top-of-the-line Samsung smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, digital newspapers with PressReader, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads.

From now until June 30, you can take advantage of the Blossom Stay Longer Package. It is tiered by length of visit and provides more flexibility and incentives for extended stays.

Book three nights and receive a $50 food and beverage credit, welcome drinks for two, and complimentary WiFi.

A five-night stay gets you a $100 food and beverage credit, one of the five nights at 50 percent off, welcome drinks for two, early check-in, a $25 credit for valet parking per day, and free WiFi.

And when you stay seven nights or more, you'll receive $150 in food and beverage credit, one of the seven nights free, welcome drinks for two, early check-in plus late checkout at 4 pm, $25 credit for valet parking per day, and complimentary WiFi.

Guests can also opt for the Bed and Breakfast Package, where overnight accommodations is made even sweeter with free breakfast for two.

Or consider the Parking Package, which includes complimentary self-parking for one vehicle during overnight accommodations.

There is also a Suite Promotion, where you book a three-night stay in one of the luxurious suites and receive a one-time $100 food and beverage credit.

No matter which package or deal you choose, it all comes with the hotel's stellar culinary offerings, luxurious amenities, and world-class services, plus the convenience of such nearby attractions as the Houston Zoo, Museum District, Rice University, Rice Village, and a number of delicious restaurants.

Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Ave. For bookings and more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com.