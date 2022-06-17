Clocking in at only 4.4 square miles, Addison may be small, but it packs a mighty dining scene, serving up more than 200 restaurants to fit literally any craving.

It has more than earned its designation as the restaurant capital of the U.S. — and with this list of new kids coming to the block, plus other delicious destinations and classic favorites, that’s not changing anytime soon.

New and upcoming restaurants

Keep an eye on these eateries that are appearing soon.

With a crispy outer shell and chewy center, Cookie Society 's cookies are the best of both worlds — and the addictive, homemade-style sweetness is coming soon to Village on the Parkway.

's cookies are the best of both worlds — and the addictive, homemade-style sweetness is coming soon to Village on the Parkway. James Beard Award winners Tyson Cole of Uchi and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue have conspired to create Loro , an Asian smokehouse and bar that brings together southeast Asian flavors and Texas barbecue.

, an Asian smokehouse and bar that brings together southeast Asian flavors and Texas barbecue. Speaking of craft barbecue, Oak'd will also have a brewery onsite, because smoked brisket and beer simply belong together.

will also have a brewery onsite, because smoked brisket and beer simply belong together. Oregon-based drive-through Dutch Bros. Coffee is on a mission to open more than a dozen coffee shops throughout Texas, and Addison made the list. Get your caffeine fix with specialty coffee along with smoothies, cold brew, teas, and energy drinks.

is on a mission to open more than a dozen coffee shops throughout Texas, and Addison made the list. Get your caffeine fix with specialty coffee along with smoothies, cold brew, teas, and energy drinks. Brentwood 's Southwestern vibes and Prime steaks are staking a claim this fall in Addison Town Hall Center.

's Southwestern vibes and Prime steaks are staking a claim this fall in Addison Town Hall Center. Chic restaurant and wine bar District hails from Northern California but chose Addison for its first Texas location, in Village on the Parkway. Get your tastebuds primed for an eclectic menu of dishes — think zucchini blossom flatbreads and grilled Spanish octopus with “inked” rice and saffron aioli, along with an extensive selection of wines and small-batch whiskeys, plus beers from local breweries.

hails from Northern California but chose Addison for its first Texas location, in Village on the Parkway. Get your tastebuds primed for an eclectic menu of dishes — think zucchini blossom flatbreads and grilled Spanish octopus with “inked” rice and saffron aioli, along with an extensive selection of wines and small-batch whiskeys, plus beers from local breweries. Put Jake’s Burgers and Beer on your list for casual hangs and crazy-good burgers.

on your list for casual hangs and crazy-good burgers. The iconic destination for Japanese teppanyaki and sushi that is Benihana is headed to Addison Walk.

is headed to Addison Walk. Super-fresh, handcrafted bowls of ahi fish and raw veggies are heading to Addison via Pokeworks .

. Puttshack, a mini-golf chain from London, is bringing nightclub vibes to the Village on the Parkway in summer 2023.

Chill out on a patio

On good weather days, have your meal with a side of fresh air and fun vibes. Here’s a short list of patio faves to savor brunch, happy hour, and more.

Stay for a live comedy show at TK’s after your patio time.

after your patio time. Vidorra is the place for authentic Mexican favorites and modern flavors.

is the place for authentic Mexican favorites and modern flavors. Go to Pie Tap for the pizza, and pasta, stay for the shaded patio.

for the pizza, and pasta, stay for the shaded patio. Bring your pup to the patio at Pluckers Wing Bar .

. Make sure you order the rose lemonade at Mendocino Farms to go with the artisan sandwiches and salads.

to go with the artisan sandwiches and salads. It’s all mojitos, tamales, and sunshine at Gloria’s Latin Cuisine .

. Be healthy and happy at Flower Child .

. With more than 100 beers on tap, along with sunset sangrias, salted watermelon margs, and more, Yard House has your drink order covered — to go along with shareable apps and savory mains.

Claims to fame

Did you know that Brazilian steakhouses Fogo de Chão and Texas de Brazil, fast-casual favorite Genghis Grill, and Cantina Laredo’s Mexican goodness all got their start in Addison!? Dine at the O.G. version of these national chains.

More to love

With more than 200 places from which to choose, you can literally eat at a different place in Addison every day for more than half of a year. Here are a few more places to put on your short list:

Chef Nick Badovinus’s cool-kid favorite Neighborhood Services is a can’t-miss.

is a can’t-miss. Snag a spot at Stirr for its food and Instagram-perfect setting.

for its food and Instagram-perfect setting. Sidecar Social is the ultimate 20,000-square-foot social lounge for cocktails and shareable plates, an enormous patio, live music, private karaoke, and classic gaming.

is the ultimate 20,000-square-foot social lounge for cocktails and shareable plates, an enormous patio, live music, private karaoke, and classic gaming. Make reservations for an iconic steakhouse experience at Chamberlain’s .

. Hudson House ’s East Coast-inspired “old-school casual” design and menu is everything you want for lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch.

’s East Coast-inspired “old-school casual” design and menu is everything you want for lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch. Speaking of brunch, Ida Claire serves up an ultimate Southern menu. They also have a Vinyl Hour with classic records and bar bites during the week.

See everything on Addison's menu here.